Watauga County Signs Contract to Purchase Watauga Medics, INC for $1.7 Million

Letter provided by Watauga County Commissioners

Watauga County has reached an agreement with Watauga Medics, Inc. for Ambulance

Services in Watauga County to become a County-Operated Service. At the June 17, 2025 regularly scheduled meeting, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the assets of Watauga Medics, Inc. for $1.7 million. $1 million was for the purchase of all ambulances and equipment of Watauga Medics, and $700,000 for the purchase of Medic Base 2 located at 133 Boone NC 28607. Additionally, the Commissioners established an ambulance replacement schedule for the nine ambulances that are being purchased from Watauga Medics, Inc. This action is the culmination of discussions with Mr. Craig Sullivan, the Director of Watauga Medics, Inc. Mr. Sullivan has served Watauga County for over 30 years as first a paramedic and then as the owner of Watauga Medics. Mr. Sullivan has expressed a desire to retire at the end of his current contract with Watauga County which expires December 315, 2025. In evaluating options, Watauga County concluded that there was not an alternative, third-party provider of these services which met the County’s standards of care.

What does this mean for Watauga County? The County will be transitioning from a

contractor-based model of EMS to a County-operated service. This model is consistent with that provided by 94 other counties in the State that operate their own emergency medical services. County staff will immediately begin meeting with current Watauga Medics employees to provide information on the transition and also open lines of communication for any questions or concerns about this new model. Additionally, the County will soon advertise for a position to oversee daily operations of this new service.

Watauga County would like to recognize the great service provided by Watauga Medics

over the two decades of their operation in the County. We wish Mr. Sullivan a long, healthy, and happy retirement. We look forward to the continued partnership with Watauga Medics over the next several months as we work to make this transition seamless and without disruption of service to the citizens.



Braxton Eggers – Chairman