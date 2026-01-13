Crossnore’s Center for Trauma Resilient Communities Launches Initiative in Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties to Strengthen Nonprofit Leadership and Post-Helene Resilience

CROSSNORE, NC (JAN 13, 2026) Crossnore Communities for Children’s Center for Trauma Resilient Communities (CTRC) is proud to announce a grant of $499,021 awarded by Dogwood Health Trust to launch the “We Heal Together High Country” initiative. This 24-month initiative is a strategic response to the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene, focusing on the long-term psychosocial recovery of Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties.

While much of the disaster recovery to date has focused on physical infrastructure, this grant prioritizes the “human infrastructure” of the High Country. By investing in leadership development for executive leaders and comprehensive capacity building for area nonprofits, the initiative ensures that the organizations serving on the front lines are emotionally and operationally equipped for the years of recovery ahead.

“In rural areas, there is often very limited infrastructure to support community healing. Our nonprofits are essential safety nets for the most vulnerable members of our communities. Stronger leaders build stronger agencies, and stronger nonprofit agencies build more resilient communities,” said Dr. Brett A. Loftis, President of Crossnore Communities for Children and CoFounder of the Center for Trauma Resilient Communities.

The initiative, committed to strengthening both leaders and networks, will engage longstanding partners in the High Country, such as Mountain Community Health Partnership. “By investing in the capacity of our local organizations and the professional growth of their leaders, we aren’t just reacting to a disaster. We are building a preventive, resilient future where our neighbors can truly heal,” remarked Mountain Community Health Partnership CEO Tim Evans.

Developing Resilient Leadership for the High Country

Nonprofit leaders in the High Country are currently facing an unprecedented secondary trauma crisis—managing their own losses while leading organizations through a regional emergency. In rural communities like the High Country, nonprofits often serve as the primary public infrastructure supporting vulnerable individuals and families, particularly in matters of safety and wellness. As a result, these leaders are carrying not only personal and organizational strain, but also the weight of sustaining one of the few systems of care available to their communities during a time of profound need.

To address this need, We Heal Together High Country offers dedicated leadership development opportunities, including:

Providing agency leaders with the tools to navigate crisis management and organizational change. Communities of Practice: Creating a collaborative space for executive leaders to share resources, solve regional challenges, and foster peer support to prevent burnout.

Creating a collaborative space for executive leaders to share resources, solve regional challenges, and foster peer support to prevent burnout. Leadership Development: Engaging regional nonprofit leaders in a transformational cohort for holistic leadership development, designed to support leaders’ renewal and restoration.

Building Long-Term Nonprofit Capacity

The grant also focuses on building a sustainable network of healthy non-profit organizations. By implementing CTRC’s Trauma Resilient Communities framework, We Heal Together High Country Collaborative members—Core Partners, Mountain Community Health Partnership, the Center for Rural Health Innovation, and the YMCA of the High Country—will strengthen the region’s nonprofit sector through:

Enhancing the ability of small, rural community-based organizations to respond to future disasters through standardized trauma-informed practices. Cross-Sector Synergies: Moving beyond simple coordination to a deep, power-sharing collaboration that aligns health, wellness, and social services under a unified regional strategy.

Moving beyond simple coordination to a deep, power-sharing collaboration that aligns health, wellness, and social services under a unified regional strategy. Community Resilience Support: Mentoring community leaders, providing training and tools to help them become trauma-responsive practitioners within their respective sectors.

The We Heal Together High Country Collaborative

Led by Crossnore’s CTRC, the initiative will deliver Adult and Youth Mental Health First Aid, specialized tools for responding to community crises, and trauma-informed leadership training to participating nonprofits, ensuring that Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties are fully equipped to heal and thrive for generations to come.

If your nonprofit organization is interested in participating in the We Heal Together High Country initiative, please contact Stephanie White at swhite@crossnore.org.