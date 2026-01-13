Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 13th, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Peggy Sue (Speer) Cerchione

June 29, 1940 ~ January 1, 2026

Peggy Sue Speer Cerchione of 371 Lawrence Greene Road, Deep Gap, passed away Thursday, January 1, 2026. She is at long last reunited with her beloved husbandAngelo Cerchione who passed away 20 years ago on Thanksgiving Day, 2005.

Peggy knew she would be reunited with him one day. Her belief was more than faith, but certainty. The story of why she knew this goes back to 1965. Sixty years ago, she had medical complications in a hospital and was bleeding out. A nurse propped up her body to slow the blood loss, and raced into the hall to call the doctor.

They didn’t come close to losing her. For a few minutes, they did. Mom found herself floating out of her body. She saw the doctor as the nurse called to him, and strangely, saw him toss his full coffee cup against the wall.

She wanted to tell the people making such a fuss over her not to worry, because she knew everything would be all right. My Dad, Angelo, was the type of man who would marry again, and he would marry someone who would love my sister, even as an infant. Her only concern was she thought her father, Ralph, had something he really needed to say to her.

But then she found herself being drawn to a place of celestial light, and a figure in robes with a white beard stood to welcome her with open arms. But also, with a slight shake of His head, seeming to say that while she was welcome… ‘Not yet.’ And then she awoke, back in her body, as the doctors had saved her and brought her back from death.

She later asked the doctor why he had tossed his coffee against the wall. He laughed, thinking someone had told her. He said he was afraid someone could slip in all that coffee if he dropped it on the floor. Which further confirmed her experience was real. The figure, who she thought of simply as a Christ figure, she later recognized from the photos in Bahá’í books as ‘Abdu’l-Bahá.

But what she took with her at the time was an understanding that God is real, heaven is real, and that joy and glory await us in the life to come.

I want everyone who knows and loves Peggy to take that faith with you. To understand that Peggy is still with you, and still loves you, and can be with you all the time, wherever you go. Peggy loves you. God loves you. Please let the light they give fill your lives. Thank you.

Peggy was born on June 29, 1940 at 1:20 pm in Little Rock, Arkansas to Ralph Eugene Speer and Nora Ella Jones, who were both 23 at the time of their daughter’s birth. After graduating high school, Peggy planned to go to college, but a recent graduate she knew came back to speak to the school about joining the US Air Force. She joined the Air Force, and met her future husband Angelo in 1958.

Peggy and Angelo married on February 3, 1961. Their first child, Chandra Lynn Cerchione, was born in 1965 in Suffolk, England, where Angelo was stationed overseas. Their second, Ralph Angelo Cerchione, was born in 1970 in the hospital in the Naval Yard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Peggy took up weaving, became an accomplished weaver and ran a successful weaving business for many years. After Angelo’s retirement, the whole family moved to Watauga County, North Carolina, ultimately designing and building Angelo and Peggy’s dream home in Deep Gap, which they completed over 40 years ago and where Peggy resided for the rest of her life.

Peggy became a Bahá’í in 1984, moved by the understanding that God is one, humanity is one and all true religion comes from God. Her son Ralph had already become a Bahá’í and her husband Angelo soon embraced the Faith as well.

When the Klan marched in Boone in the 90s, seeking to create conflict and contention, and thus, more press, Angelo and Peggy were instrumental in contacting local churches and all other religious groups to hold services and draw as many people as possible out of Boone’s downtown. This response also led to the Unity Festival – initially started as counterprogramming to this racial division but which continued for the next two decades, eventually becoming App State’s Diversity Festival, focusing on creating understanding and appreciation of diverse backgrounds of every kind, from local mountain culture to the most far-flung of international students and travelers.

After Angelo’s passing in 2005, Peggy became increasingly active in her local sewing shop and began working at Sew Original and teaching classes there. Peggy loved all her students, but especially loved the dozens of children she taught to sew. So many parents and guardians let her know their child had blossomed under her care, and had become happier, more confident and otherwise so much better off.

Peggy loved to see them succeed in their work, and celebrated their successes. One of the moments she loved best was when a student realized they could take their sewing machine home and do all kinds of great projects on their own, without her.

Peggy is survived by her beloved daughter Chandra Cerchione Peltier, her son-in-law Chris Peltier, her granddaughter Anatasia Isolde Peltier, her daughter’s mother-in-law and her dear friend Sally Sawyer, and her son Ralph Cerchione.

Harlen James “Jim” Greene

February 15, 1935 ~ January 8, 2026

Harlen James Greene, Jr. (Jim), 90, of Blowing Rock before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on January 8, 2026.

Jim was born on February 15, 1935, in Blowing Rock, NC, to Harlen and Cora Foster Greene. He was a loving father and husband, a proud Marine, and a man who deeply loved the outdoors, from hunting ginseng to coon hunting. If you spent any time with Jim, you likely heard one of his many stories about life’s adventures, shared with his unmistakable warmth and humor. He treasured his 68-year marriage, was an avid golfer until he could no longer play, and was an enthusiastic reader of westerns. He was also a faithful member of the First Independent Baptist Church of Blowing Rock, NC.

Jim’s career included truck driving, managing the Blowing Rock ABC Store for 23 years, painting, maintaining his yard, and creatively repairing items in need of repair. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, serving in the Korean Conflict followed by serving 17 years in the N.C. National Guard, and as a member of the Blowing Rock American Legion and the Blowing Rock Fire Department If Jim knew you were reading this, he would look you in the eyes, give you that big “Jim” smile, and tell you he loved you.

Jim is survived by his wife, Louise Greene; his daughter, Robin Rickards; his sister, Martha Greene; four grandchildren, Sage Rickards, Finley Rickards, Savanna Greene, and Monty Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Parker Proud and Korbyn Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlen and Cora Greene; his sons, Monty and Johnny Greene; his sister, Mary Triplett; and his brother, Joseph Greene.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice or that you spend quality time with someone special to you.

The visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 17th, at the First Independent Baptist Church of Blowing Rock, NC, with visitation and viewing from 10:00 12:00. Services will follow at 12 noon, officiated by Pastor Gary Shew. Graveside services will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC.

Thomas Jefferson Jackson, Jr.

July 3, 1934 ~ January 10, 2026

Thomas Jefferson Jackson, Jr., passed away at his home on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home from 11:00-1:00 PM Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM Burial will be held at Browns Chapel Cemetery.

Sgt. Thomas (Tom) Wallace

September 20, 1942 – January 10, 202

Sgt. Thomas (Tom) Wallace, age 83, of both Deep Gap, NC and Sebring, Florida, died Saturday, January 10, 2026 in Sebring, FL.

Services are incomplete and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Hannah Charlotte Burkett Walls

February 5, 1940 – January 10, 2026

Hannah Charlotte Burkett Walls, age 85, of Zionville passed away Saturday January 10, 2026, at her home.

She was born February 5, 1940, in the Mabel Community to Jim and Mollie Warren Burkett. She married the love of her life George Warren Walls on April 20, 1957, and became a Navy wife and a homemaker. She worked at Mabel Elementary School for many years, first as a librarian assistant and then as a teacher’s assistant.

She was a member of Mabel Baptist Church where she sang in the choir from childhood and was known for her strong alto voice. She loved her many friends and neighbors in the Mabel Community.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jim and Mollie Burkett, brothers, Lewis Burkett (Peggy), J.M. Burkett (Dora), sisters, Kate Burkett and Margaret Oliver (L.C.) and grandson, Aaron Lewis Spencer.

Charlotte is survived by her husband George Walls of the home; two daughters, Amy Walls Trivette (Barry) of Zionville and Jimma Walls (Mark) of Zionville; granddaughter, Rebekah Isaacs (Justin) of Forest Grove, North Carolina; three amazing great-grand triplets, Adah, Stetson and Caroline Isaacs of Forest Grove, North Carolina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday January 14, 2026, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Burkett Lewis Cemetery. Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cove Creek High School Class of 1958, Scholarship Fund. Checks may be mailed to J.B. Townsend 114 Jake Miller Road Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Frances Elizabeth Henderson

August 18, 1948 – January 11, 2026

Frances Elizabeth Henderson age 77 of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away Sunday January 11, 2026, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born August 18, 1948, in Fries, Virginia. The daughter of the late William and Edna Eastridge.

She is survived by one son, Christopher Harris of Mountain City, Tennessee, two nieces Sharon Eastridge and Connie Eastridge and one nephew Tommy Eastridge.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, William Junior Eastridge, Jr.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Lula Mae Hicks Hatten

July 14, 1943 – January 10, 2026

Statesville, NC. On January 10, 2026, Lula Mae Hatten, aged 82, joined her beloved husband, David at the gates of heaven. Lula was born July 14, 1943, in Washington County, TN to the late Talbert Hicks and Lena Presnell Hicks. In 1963, she married the late David G. Hatten and together they shared forty-nine years of marriage until his passing in 2012. Lula was of the Baptist faith. Her greatest joys were her son, Michael who was born in 1968, as well as her grandchildren, Chris and Grace. Lula worked in the West Iredell Highschool kitchen from the time it opened in 1972 until her retirement in 2005. She also retired from Brookdale Peachtree in Statesville in 2012 after 17 years of dedicated service. Lula was also a den mother to her son’s boy scout troop, a master of mechanics, and had a wicked sense of humor. A lifelong negotiator, her son always joked that she never paid full price for a thing in her life. In fact, she would probably blow a gasket if she knew he spent money on a full obituary rather than a simple death notice. But as she was a woman of grace. love, and immense faith, she is more than deserving of a farewell tribute.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Clinard, Betty, Bynum and Dennis Hicks, as well as a sister in love, Faye Auton. Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Michael Hatten and his wife Heather of Harmony, NC. Her grandson Chris Hatten of Morganton, NC, granddaughter Grace Mitchell Hatten of Harmony, and a granddaughter in love, Elizabeth Fox of Taylorsville, NC. She is also survived by her sister-in-Law, Evelyn Hicks of Boone. NC, as well as several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Richard Auton of Newton, NC. The family would like to send a special thank you to her closest friends, Norma and Randy Ervin of Statesville, NC, for their years of love and support to Lula before and after the death of her husband, as well as her neighbors Bobby and Mrs. Stevens who also looked after her in her later years.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced.

Erika Anna Deal

January 11, 1927 – January 3, 2026

Erika Deal, age 98 of Beech Mountain, North Carolina passed away peacefully into eternal life on January 3, 2026.

Born on January 11, 1927 in Czechoslovakia to the late Rudolf and Margareta Weidl. Erika grew up with a strong work ethic, resilience, and an enduring curiosity about the world. Her life’s journey led her to marry a US Soldier, the late Harold Leon Deal. Together they built a life in love, faith, and family.

A proud world traveler and avid walker with remarkable determination, they accomplished her goal of walking in every state and several countries. Each step reflected her gratitude for a gift of health with her quiet moments of prayers along the way.

Each morning, Erika started with her devotional reading and prayer. She lifted up her family, she loved so deeply, faithfully placing them in God’s care. Her daily prayers were the foundation of her life and source of her calm strength, wisdom, and peace. A gifted homemaker, she expressed love through crocheting, crafting, and creating homemade treasured keepsakes for family and friends. Her hands were rarely still, and her heart was always full.

Family was the center of her heart. She was a devoted mother, a loving grandma, a proud Oma, and a treasured Great-Grandma. She taught by example, loved unconditionally, rooted in faith at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.

Erika will be remembered for her independence, her remarkable stamina, love of fresh fruit, Dove Dark Chocolate and correspondence with stickers. Her legacy lives in the paths she walked, the lives she touched and the family she loved so deeply.

She is survived by sisters Trudy Perez, Helga Ziegler, brother Guenter Weidl, daughter Loretta Barbee, Son John Deal and daughters-in-law Pamela, Marilyn, and Sherri Deal. Grandchildren Angela Zephier, Eric Deal, Lorie Barbee Fidler (Eric Fidler), Jennifer Rose, Jeanna Deal, Zachery Deal, Heather Deal, John A. Deal (Candace Deal). Great Grandchildren Sarah Zephier, Brianna Berube, Eriana Fidler, Sophie Fidler, Everly Deal, Nolan Deal, and Emersyn Deal.

She was preceded in death by loving husband Harold Leon Deal, Brothers Erwin and Rudolph Weidl, sons Larry Leon Deal and Mark Leo Deal and Son-in-law Mark Barbee.

Services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of AMOREM Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving support and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645

Edward Earl Byrd

August 14, 1937 – January 8, 2026

Edward Earl Byrd, 88, passed away on January 08, 2026 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

Eddie was born on August 14, 1937 in Roberson County, NC to parents John Roy and Dessie Byrd. He was known in Avery County for owning and operating the Sears Catalog Store in Newland. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force.

He was a member of the Newland Presbyterian Church and the Lions Club.

He was an avid nature lover who spent his days watching outside appreciating God’s creation.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Thompkins and a brother Cecil Byrd.

Eddie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Elizabeth Byrd; son, Shane (Shannon); daughter, Julie (Colin); and 7 grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Newland Presbyterian Church.

Evelyn Ruth Bailey

May 24, 1947 – January 8, 2026

Evelyn Ruth Bailey went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 8, 2026 at the age of 78. She passed peacefully in her sleep with her loving husband of 54 years by her side.

Evelyn was born on May 24, 1947 and was the 11th and last child of the late Ruth and Wesley Arnett of Banner Elk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, several nieces and nephews , and her great – granddaughter and name sake Evelyn “Evie” Rozelle Ramsey.

Left to honor her memory are her husband of 54 years, love of her life and loving caretaker Robert Bailey of Crossnore. Son, Mark Bailey and wife Chelsea of Elk Park and grandsons Mason and Roman Bailey of Elk Park. Her daughter, Robin Ramsey and husband Alan of Banner Elk, their children Coty Ramsey and wife Nikki of Athens, TN, Rebecca Biczel and husband Jeff of Old Beech Mountain, Jacob Ramsey of Banner Elk and Amy Ramsey of Banner Elk along with her great -grandchildren Abby Ramsey, Phoenix Lewis Ramsey and Alex Ramsey.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Medi Home Hospice for the loving care and support they provided Evelyn and her family

Betty Ruth Robbins

February 19, 1944 – January 9, 2026

Betty Ruth Robbins, 81, passed away on January 09, 2026 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

She was born on February 19, 1944 in Newland, NC to parents David Jacob and Clara Viola Johnson Hughes.

Betty was a graduate of Cranberry High School, where she played on the basketball team, cheerleading team and the Square Dancing team; worked for her mother and father in law as the Office Manager for Gardens of the Blue Ridge for over 25 years. She was baptized into the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and became a member of the First Baptist Church Newland, where she taught 2nd and 3rd grade Sunday School and along with her husband worked with the youth group for over 30 years. Betty’s love shown in her involvement with youth and flowers in her yard.

In addition to her parents, Betty was a preceded in death by brothers, Jack Hughes, DJ Hughes; sister, Sandra Phillips.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Doran T. Robbins of the home; sisters, Louise Buchanan, Mary Helen Henley, Linda Hodges; brother, Johnny Wayne Hughes; a host of nieces and nephews.

Betty’s family will receive friends on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM at First Baptist Church Newland, 160 Cranberry St Newland, NC 28657.

The funeral service will be held Monday, January 12, 2026, 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Newland in Newland, NC, with Rev. Burke Jones and Rev. Bill Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Newland.

Memorials may be made to Doran and Betty Robbins Youth Fund, C/o First Baptist Church Newland Youth Fund, PO Box 485 Newland, NC 28657.

Memorials may be made to Doran and Betty Robbins Youth Fund, C/o First Baptist Church Newland Youth Fund, PO Box 485 Newland, NC 28657.