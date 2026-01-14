Filmmaker Jon Glassberg Returns to Boone for Screening of “Girl Climber” on Jan’ 31 as Fundraiser for Howard Knob Boulders

Join Blue Ridge Conservancy at the Appalachian Theatre on January 31 for a screening of “Girl Climber,” and a panel including filmmaker Jon Glassberg and BRC’s Eric Hiegl. In the exhilarating film, director Jon Glassberg, who lived and climbed in Boone in the early 2000s, chronicles professional climber Emily Harrington’s pursuit of a 24-hour ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan. Proceeds from the evening benefit BRC’s purchase of Howard Knob for public access for hiking and climbing. After 30 years of effort, the Conservancy was able to buy the property in December of 2025, with plans to reopen the land to the public in the near future for climbing, hiking, and recreation.

“Boone has always been an important part of my story,” says filmmaker Glassberg. “I spent seven years there as an undergraduate and graduate student at App State, building the collegiate climbing team, working with the Outdoor Programs, and discovering my voice as a die-hard boulderer. Returning to screen Girl Climber is especially meaningful because it’s a chance to come back to my alma mater, share the film with the community I love, and support the protection of the climbing areas closest to Boone.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students in advance, and $20 the day of the show. Tickets are available at the Appalachian Theater website or at Footsloggers in Boone. Doors open at 6:30, and the event begins at 7:00pm. Arrive early to allow time to meet and connect with BRC and other sponsors. There will be a short panel conversation with local community leaders before the film that will explore the convergence of climbing, recreation, conservation, and community.

About the film: Girl Climber (2025) – Professional climber Emily Harrington has summited Everest, 8000-meter peaks, and dominated the competition circuit but, her greatest challenge extends beyond the physical. To cement her legacy in the male dominated world of elite rock climbing, she sets her sights on a career-defining 24-hour ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan.

Caught between the pursuit of personal ambition and the ticking biological clock of life, a near-fatal fall forces Emily to reckon with what she’s willing to risk. Equal parts gripping survival story and intimate portrait, Girl Climber isn’t just about breaking records, it’s about breaking barriers. Amongst Yosemite’s legendary boy’s club, Emily isn’t proving she is the best *Girl Climber- she’s proving she is one of the best. Period. Runtime: 1 hour 22 minutes – Not Rated

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYU5hF0WqX8

Thanks to Footsloggers and Destination by Design, presenting partners of the event, and sponsors Misty Mountain Threadworks, Lees-McRae Outdoor Recreation Management Department, and the App State Department of Recreation Management and Physical Education.