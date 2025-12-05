“A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas” Returns December 5–7, 2025

The Holiday Performance That Feels Like a Party!

BOONE, NC – Celebrating 11 years and following a series of sold-out performances at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas returns with an expanded performance schedule of five public shows.

Performances are scheduled to “kick off” (pun intended) the 2025 holiday season at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, beginning with an 8 p.m. curtain on Friday, December 5, continuing with two Saturday shows at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. on December 6, and two Sunday shows at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. on December 7.

Opening the 90-minute spectacular are guest artists Gennard and Christy Lombardozzi, who beckon audiences to “Relax and Let Yourself Go” in a full-cast production number, Happy Holidays. Later, Chelsea Mudiam shines in Sparkle-Jingle, where the stage lights up with song and dance.

Returning this season is Nutcracker Twist, a contemporary take on the classic music we all love. And what would the show be without a flurry of penguins in Arctic Adventure? Also returning are Merry & Bright, Like This, Sing, and more!

Cascade will make its stage debut both as an anthem and a benediction—a celebration of cultural memory, the resilience of tradition, and the unifying power of dance to reveal grace, connection, and renewal—set by show director Cheryl Cutlip. Also new this year is Drummer Girl — a thunderous tribute to the iconic precision-march routines made famous by the Radio City Rockettes. Dancers command the stage in striking unison, their drumsticks snapping in rhythmic harmony as they celebrate the power, poise, and unstoppable spirit of young women moving together as one.

The Carolina Snowbelles,a program of The Project Dance Foundation, a 501(c)(3) arts and education organization,incorporates tap and jazz styles while teaching the values of teamwork, self-esteem, mentorship, and community.