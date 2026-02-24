WAMY Community Action Announces Exclusive Murder Mystery Fundraiser at The Embers Hotel of Blowing Rock, NC

BOONE, N.C. — W.A.M.Y. Community Action is set to host a unique and intimate fundraising experience on Sunday, March 15th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This exclusive event offers guests an immersive evening of entertainment, luxury accommodations, and fine dining, all while supporting vital community programs.

The evening centers around a murder mystery production written and produced by Shane Lee Miller and directed by Corey Babay. The performance features a cast of local favorites, including Steven and Jocelyn Lacey, Yolanda Robertson, Thomas Bruns, Kat Eller, Tyler Holden, Stacey Gibson, Kevin Coffey, Reggie Lafuria, and Kris Testori.

Tickets for this premium experience are $1,500 per couple, and limited tickets are available. The comprehensive package includes overnight accommodations for two at The Embers Hotel, ensuring a relaxing and sophisticated stay. The evening begins with a champagne cocktail reception and an engaging scavenger hunt at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.

Following the reception, guests will enjoy a dinner with wine pairings, an open bar, and the main event—the live murder mystery production. The ticket price also includes breakfast at The Embers Hotel the following morning. Additionally, attendees will receive a ticket to WAMY Community Action’s annual Denim & Diamonds Gala, scheduled for May 28, 2026.

This gathering is more than just an evening of entertainment; it is a significant opportunity to empower WAMY Community Action in its mission to help people and change lives throughout the High Country. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit WAMY’s ongoing programs designed to break the cycle of poverty. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible, offering a financial benefit to donors while they support a worthy cause.

Due to the limited number of tickets available, interested parties are encouraged to reserve their place immediately.