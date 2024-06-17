Watauga Farm Bureau to Host Dr. Temple Grandin at App Theater, July 29

Dr. Temple Grandin, prominent speaker, and author on autism, will be in Boone as part of the 2024 Carolina Meat Conference. Watauga County Farm Bureau is sponsoring “An Evening with Temple Grandin” at 6:30pm on Monday, July 29, at the Appalachian Theater of the High Country. Dr. Grandin will introduce the film about her life, Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes, and be available to sign copies of her books following the screening.

The film, called riveting by Common Sense Media and well-reviewed across the country when released in 2010, chronicles the life of Temple from the age of three through her introduction to the greater autism community that would provide both a personal and scientifically-informed perspective on living with autism. The film documents Temple’s journey, with the support of her family and educators, from non-verbal child through PhD, including the challenges faced from the lack of knowledge in the medical community and prejudice in society and higher education.

“Temple Grandin,” as noted by Mary Sheryl Horine, Director of Outreach and Education at the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness, “stands as a compelling role model for individuals on the autism spectrum. Her distinct abilities have propelled her towards success in life, serving as an inspiration to many. Similarly, our local resource center, The Hub for Diverse Abilities located at University Hall, is dedicated to advocating for families and individuals within the autism spectrum community.”

Dr. Grandin, also an expert in animal behavior and care, is coming to the High Country to work with area farmers at the Carolina Meat Conference hosted by NC Choices, which is an organization committed to supporting sustainable food production through fostering regenerative production practices, advancing market opportunities, and increasing customer access to pasture-based meats.

The Watauga County Farm Bureau’s Women’s Committee is responsible for coordinating the public screening and book signing. Lee Rankin, Watauga County Farm Bureau, Vice President noted the importance of Grandin’s visit to so many across the High Country, “This is an opportunity for farmers, families and educators deeply touched by Dr. Grandin’s work to not only get to see her in person, but to come together as a community.” Several of Dr. Grandin’s titles will be available for purchase at the book signing after the event courtesy of the Appalachian State University Bookstore.

Tickets are free but must be reserved through the Appalachian Theater of the High Country in downtown Boone, NC. Visit their site https://www.apptheatre.org/ for ticketing information. Doors will open at 6:00 pm.

For more information on Dr. Temple Grandin’s work, visit https://www.templegrandin.com/.

About North Carolina Farm Bureau

North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was formed in 1936 as a non-profit general farm organization to serve farmers and provide a unified voice for the interests and needs of the farming community. Today, North Carolina Farm Bureau serves as an advocate for our members at the local, state, national, and international levels – providing educational, economic, public affairs, marketing, and various other services to our members. Over the years, North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has grown into the largest general farm organization in the state with more than 500,000 member families, yet we remain true to our grassroots heritage and steadfast in our mission to advocate for farm and rural families. For more information, visit https://www.ncfb.org/

About NC Choices

NC Choices, an initiative of the Center for Environmental Farming Systems in collaboration with NC Cooperative Extension, promotes sustainable food systems through the advancement of the local, niche, and pasture-based meat supply chain in North Carolina. NC Choices provides information, technical assistance, educational programming, and networking opportunities for farmers, extension agents, meat processors, buyers, distributors, and consumers. For more information, visit https://cefs.ncsu.edu/food-system-initiatives/nc-choices/

About CEFS

The Center for Environmental Farming Systems, a partnership of North Carolina State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, develops and promotes just and equitable food and farming systems that conserve natural resources, strengthen communities, improve health outcomes, and provide economic opportunities in North Carolina and beyond. They offer outreach and education programs for farmers. For more information, visit https://cefs.ncsu.edu/

About NC Cooperative Extension

The NC Cooperative Extension partners with all one hundred County Governments and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian Tribal leadership to extend research-based knowledge to all North Carolinians, helping them transform science into everyday solutions that improve their lives and grow our state. For more information, visit https://www.ces.ncsu.edu/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

