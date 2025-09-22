Watauga County Habitat for Humanity – Blueprints and Bow Ties Press Release – 2025

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to announce the 12th annual Blueprints and Bow Ties fundraiser! This live and silent auction event will be hosted at Appalachian State University’s Grandview Ballroom on October 23th, from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Auction-goers can expect to be greeted upon entry, and can enjoy adult beverages with drink tickets provided for every ticket holder, and food catered by Appalachian State’s Grandview Catering and Events, while browsing silent auction items. After the conclusion of dinner and the Silent Auction, Watauga Habitat will dive into their live auction, led by locally-renowned auctioneer, Jesse Miller of Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services. All proceeds go directly towards supporting Habitat’s mission of providing safe and affordable housing for Watauga County residents. Auction proceedings will end before 9:30 p.m.

This year’s item offerings include local gift cards, exclusive trips both foreign and domestic, select and hard-to-find bourbon bottles, homeworking tools and construction supplies, dog toys and treats, local hotel stays, and more!

“We are so excited to host our 12th annual auction to benefit the mission of Watauga Habitat for Humanity this year!” said Director of Development, Nathan Godwin. “The auction is more than just a fun gathering of community-oriented folks, it is about providing access to safe and affordable housing in Watauga County, something that is a hot topic right now in the High Country. Hard working people deserve to be able to live in Watauga County, and we are so fortunate to be able to partner with our local community to provide access to affordable housing. Our event was cancelled last year due to Hurricane Helene and we look forward to hosting a night to remember this year.”

“It’s one of our primary fundraisers and it brings great awareness,” said Alex Hooker, Executive Director for Watauga Habitat for Humanity. “We’re trying to solve the problem of affordable housing in our community one family at a time,” said Hooker.

In 2012, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity hosted the inaugural Blueprints and Bow Ties Live Auction and Gala; a memorable evening supporting Habitat’s mission of building homes, communities and hope. Since then, hundreds of guests have experienced this exciting annual event while sharing the Habitat story and raising awareness of the ever-growing issue of affordable housing in our community. We are looking forward to having our auction for the eleventh year! This night of fun and community is especially important given the spotlight on affordable housing in Watauga County. Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is the longest-standing nonprofit building new home construction to address the affordable housing shortage, and they dedicated their 35th home inApril of 2025.