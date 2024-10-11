Watauga County Farmers’ Market Reopens After Hurricane Helene, Announces New Location for Remainder of the Season at Leon Levine Hall

Site of new location of Watauga County Farmers Market at Leon Levine Hall, 1179 State Farm Road in Boone. Photo by Marie Freeman

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market successfully reopened on Saturday, October 5th, after much uncertainty following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. While the market space at Horn in the West Drive is currently being shared with the Town of Boone for storm debris storage, creative solutions have allowed the organization to resume operations and continue serving the community.

However, due to ongoing recovery efforts and space limitations at the current site, the market is excited to announce a new location for the remainder of the season: Leon Levine Hall, 1179 State Farm Road in Boone, NC. Starting October 12th, vendors and visitors will gather at this new location, just 5 minutes away from the original site, ensuring a seamless transition for our community and vendors. The market will continue its regular hours of 8 AM to 12 PM on Saturdays, providing the same fresh, local goods.

At the reopening on October 5th, a temporary fence had been erected through the lot at Horn in the West, requiring a complete reimagination of the market’s layout. Vendors adapted by dropping off inventory and parking off-site to maximize space for customers. Despite operating with reduced space, 26 of the usual 60 vendors were able to attend. Many are still recovering from the storm, with some having lost everything and others focused on cleanup in their own communities.

The reopening also featured live music from local band Rastacoustic, who raised $737 for F.A.R.M. Café’s feeding program by donating their tips and a portion of merchandise sales—an inspiring show of community spirit in this challenging time.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the vendors who made it back, and we expect more to join in the coming weeks,” said Michelle Dineen, Market Director. “Moving to Leon Levine Hall will give us the space we need to continue supporting local farms and businesses as they recover. Supporting the market means supporting your neighbors and ensuring that our local food system stays strong.”

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market will continue its regular hours of 8 AM to 12 PM on Saturdays at the new Leon Levine Hall location. Beginning in November, the market will operate with limited hours from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Additionally, the Double Up Food Bucks program remains available, allowing SNAP/EBT, WIC, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program voucher recipients to double their benefits up to $75 per market visit. The spend-by date for Senior FMNP vouchers has been extended until October 15th, giving participants more time to redeem their benefits.

The market expects more vendors to return in the coming weeks and encourages the community to come out in full support. Now, more than ever, local farmers and producers need the backing of their customers as they work through recovery efforts.

For more information, visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org or contact wataugacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

