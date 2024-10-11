Town of Boone Planning and Inspections Operational Information Concerning Damage from Hurricane Helene

The Town of Boone would like to inform provide an update regarding the Town of Boone’s Planning and Inspections Department, which includes information regarding building damage assessments, storm damage-related permits, and the Town of Boone Planning and Inspections Department’s operations going forward.

Building Damage Assessment

In the aftermath of the extreme damage of Hurricane Helene, the Planning and Inspections Department undertook a comprehensive assessment of readily visible damage to buildings within its corporate limits and marked buildings with visible damage that necessitated repair permits with a condemnation placard. This placard serves as a notification that the building has been inspected and requires attention. Importantly, the term “condemnation” in this context does not imply that the buildings are beyond repair, in fact, the majority of the damage is repairable and the placards are removed once the necessary permits are obtained and safety is assured. For those whose properties have been marked with a condemnation placard and seek further information, the department encourages reaching out to the Town of Boone Planning and Inspections Department for assistance.

Storm Damage Related Permits

In a significant move to aid recovery, the Town of Boone is waiving permit fees up to $3,000 for any storm damage repair permit related to Hurricane Helene, which is expected to cover the vast majority of the damage. This initiative reflects the Town’s commitment to a swift and efficient restoration for its residents and business owners. The department opened this past week in order to begin processing permits related to the hurricane and other emergencies to ensure public safety. At this time, most recovery permits are being issued within twenty-four hours of submittal.

Last week and this week the Planning and Inspections Department, along with Boone Fire, have focused diligently on providing damage assessment support to both the Town of Boone and Watauga County. The department was able to resume building inspections last week through a collaboration with the Town of Blowing Rock’s Planning and Inspections Department.

Though the department’s assistance with damage assessment will continue for some time to come, starting, Friday, October 11, 2024, the department will resume its full range of services, although we anticipate potential delays due to the ongoing hurricane-related work.

For more information, please contact Town of Boone Planning and Inspections at (828) 268-6960.

