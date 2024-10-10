Blue Ridge Energy Thursday Update: Power Restoration Countdown: Additional Crews Mobilized to Watauga, Ashe Counties

Lenoir, North Carolina (4:30 pm, Thursday, October 10, 2024) – With nearly 97% of Blue Ridge Energy members restored with power after Hurricane Helene left 63,000 members in the dark, the cooperative is able to move additional manpower from its 500+ line technicians, tree workers and road graders to the hardest hit areas in Watauga and Ashe counties although crews continue work in all areas.

As of 4:30 pm Thursday, crews are working to restore the final 2,535 members: 1,451 in Watauga County, 930 in Ashe County, 82 in Caldwell County, 49 in Wilkes County, 15 in Alleghany County and 8 in Avery County.

Across the system, the cooperative has dispersed teams of service crews responsible for repairing and energizing tap lines as well as construction crews responsible for replacing broken power poles—a job that can take 4 to 6 hours in the best of conditions.

The raging swift water led to flooding and mudslides, downed trees, washed away bridges and not only roads and pavement but in many cases the actual ground beneath them. The storm took down much of the cooperative’s electric grid, leading to quick rebuilds just to get power restored as quickly as possible. Long-term repairs will go on for months to ensure the electric grid is strong and reliable.

“Blue Ridge Energy serves a very rough, mountainous terrain and our crews are accustomed to working in high winds, snow, ice and some flooding but nothing close to the conditions and level of damage caused by Helene,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations for Blue Ridge Energy.

Currently, the cooperative is expecting most of the power restoration to be complete by midnight Friday. Several hundred outages in the most damaged of locations will carry over into the weekend before all restoration is complete. Additional time will be needed for structures that require owner repair before restoration is possible and areas that are totally inaccessible with no way to reach the structure.

