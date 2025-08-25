Blowing Rock Art & History to Facilitate and Host an Oral History Recording Event Near the One- Year Anniversary of Hurricane Helene

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (August 19, 2025) — In the spirit of remembrance, resilience and reflection, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) is partnering with Appalachian State University, Blowing Rock Historical Society, Our State Magazine, StoryCorps, and WFDD Public Radio, to create a unique opportunity for High Country residents to come together and share their stories in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

On Saturday, September 20, BRAHM and partners will host a public oral history recording event designed to capture personal stories of Hurricane Helene, its aftermath and recovery. Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina in late September 2024.

Community members are invited to participate in 30-minute recorded conversations with someone they know and care about, a friend, family member, or neighbor. Each session will be guided by a trained facilitator, helping participants explore their experiences, memories, and reflections in a safe and supportive environment. Each facilitator will be following pre-written questions to make the interview as smooth as possible.

The recorded conversations will be archived in the W.L. Eury Appalachian Collection at Appalachian State University and became part of a larger exhibition and public memory project set to debut in November of 2025 at BRAHM in the Blowing Rock History Exhibition. The recording will be featured on WFDD from September 29 through October 5.

The recordings will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at BRAHM, which is located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane in Blowing Rock, NC. More time will be allotted depending on interest.

Following the interview sessions, at 2 p.m., two documentary films by local filmmakers will be screened: “We Begin Again at 9:30,” by Beth Davison and “Inundation,” by Tom Hansell. These films will transport viewers to the days and weeks following the storm as the waters receded and recovery work began.

“This is a moment to come together as a community—not just to remember what we’ve endured, but to celebrate our shared resilience,” said Stephan Dragisic, Teresa & Don Caine Executive Director of BRAHM. “We are proud to partner with institutions across the region to preserve and share the voices of our community for generations to come.”

The project emphasizes collaboration, creativity and collective healing. In addition to the recording sessions, the event will include art, music and other community expressions of remembrance. All are welcome and encouraged to participate.

More information is available at blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar/listeningday. An original poster created by Willard Watson, BRAHM’s Program & Outreach Director will be offered to each participant. Space is limited.

The program is offered on a complimentary basis, via a grant from the ArtsAVL Hurricane Helene Business Relief Grant. Complimentary coffee and refreshments will be provided.

Please direct any questions to BRAHM Programs and Outreach Director, Willard Watson at willard@blowingrockmuseum.org or 828-295-9099.

ABOUT THE PROJECT PARTNERS:

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum connects people to the cultural and artistic heritage of the Southern Appalachian region.

Blowing Rock Historical Society will provide volunteer support the day of the event

Our State Magazine is North Carolina’s premier publication celebrating the people, places, and stories of the state.

StoryCorps is an independent nonprofit that shares select stories with the public through a podcast, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books.

WFDD, Public Radio for the Piedmont Triad and High Country

The W.L. Eury Appalachian Collection at Appalachian State University preserves regional history and culture.

General Contacts:

Stephan Dragisic

Teresa & Don Caine Executive Director

stephan@blowingrockmuseum.org

828.295.9099 ext. 3008

Asher Davidson

Digital & Social Media Marketing Coordinator

marketing@blowingrockmuseum.org

828.295.9099 ext. 3005

Exhibition Contact:

Williard Watson

Programs & Outreach Director

programs@blowingrockmuseum.org

828-295-9099 ext. 3006

The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities.