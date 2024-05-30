MRS. DANELLE MARTIN NAMED MRS. NORTH CAROLINA 2024

May 8, 2024 (Charlotte, NC) – On Sunday, May 5, 2024, Danelle Martin of Banner Elk in Avery County, North Carolina and Charlotte in Mecklenburg County, won the title of Mrs. North Carolina America and the opportunity to represent her state at the nationally televised Mrs. America competition on August 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Danelle is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where she majored in Communications and minored in American Sign Language. She was also a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She has been married to her husband, Chris, for sixteen years and they share three children. Danelle is a third generation carpenter and a second generation contractor. Following in the footsteps of past generations, Danelle puts her skills to use, alongside her husband and business partner, in their joint venture M Five Homes, which is a custom home building company. Danelle also produces and hosts a podcast called Diary of a Queen, which can be found online at www.diaryofaqueen.net. Her book, Do You Know How to Lose? The Art of Losing with Grace, is set to release in late 2024. She is also a proud homeschool parent.

“I am thrilled to be representing the great state of North Carolina in the 48th Mrs. America Competition. The motto of We are Family is something I hold near and dear to my heart, as I believe that is the heart and the strength of this incredible organization.”

The Mrs. America competition is rich in history. It was first held in 1938 and continued until 1968. In 1977, after a nine year hiatus, it was revived by David Z. Marmel, after his successful career in professional athletics and independent television production. He was instrumental in setting the new direction for the pageant and transforming the pageant into the multifaceted event it is today.

Mrs. America was the first and remains the foremost competition for married women in America. The competition has epitomized excellence, professionalism, the celebration of family values, and is supported by an office and full-time director in every state in America and the District of Columbia.

The winner of the Mrs. America crown will have an exciting year ahead with boundless opportunities to raise awareness for special causes, as well as, represent the modern married woman. The winner of the Mrs. America Competition represents America in the international Mrs. World Pageant.

###

