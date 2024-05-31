App State’s High Country Humanities Announces Summer Events; “Connecting Local and Global Rural Cultures”

Appalachian State University’s High Country Humanities will continue its “Connecting Local and Global Rural Cultures” series this summer, with three events that are free and open to the public. Guests will learn about the stories, histories and traditions of rural communities from the state and around the world.

The summer events schedule is as follows:

Portraying Indigenous Peoples: Educator, Cast and Crew Workshop

This workshop features a discussion on representations of Indigenous cultures in theater with Jessica Cory, a lecturer in App State’s Department of English, and Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, a citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. App State theater students and professionals in Horn in the West, Lees-McRae Summer Theatre and other productions are encouraged to participate in this interactive retreat.

The event will take place Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp Broadstone in Banner Elk. A meal will be provided and advanced registration is required.

Hickory Ridge Living History Museum Tours

The public can enjoy free guided tours of the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum in Boone. The museum has six historic, furnished cabins that recreate the atmosphere of 18th and 19th century mountain communities. Tour guides, including Yadkin Riverkeeper Brian Fannon and other public history experts, will show guests what rural life was like for pioneers in the High Country.

Tours will take place Monday, July 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. Capacity is limited to 75 people and guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about Hickory Ridge History Museum, visit horninthewest.com.

Stereotypes of Mountaineers and Frontiersmen: Pre-Performance Remarks

Dr. Katherine Ledford, a professor in App State’s Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, will share her expertise in Appalachian Studies prior to a performance of the Horn in the West outdoor drama. Ledford teaches courses in Appalachian literature, mountain literature, comparative mountain studies and higher education pedagogy. In her talk, she will speak about stereotypes of mountaineers and frontiersmen.

The pre-performance talk will take place on Friday, Aug. 29, from 7–7:45 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Attendees who would like to remain for the performance of Horn in the West need to purchase tickets at horninthewest.com.

For more information about all events, contact the director of High Country Humanities, Dr. Darci Gardner, at GardnerDL1@appstate.edu or (828) 262-2928. For disability accommodations, visit odr.appstate.edu.

About High Country Humanities

High Country Humanities at Appalachian State University aims to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the humanities across the High Country region of North Carolina. The program supports faculty in their scholarly activities, promotes their collaborations with community partners and organizes events that help their expertise reach the wider public. High Country Humanities is an initiative of App State’s College of Arts and Sciences, with support from the Division of Academic Affairs. Learn more at hchumanities.appstate.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

