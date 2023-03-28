LOCAL SMALL TOWN PREPARES FOR ALIEN INVASION: Alien Festival Returns to Small town of Spruce Pine, NC.

Photo Provided by Spruce Pine Southern Shows for media press purposes.

Spruce Pine – March 28, 2023 Alien Festival Returns to Small town of Spruce Pine, NC. Festival Name: Spruce Pine Alien Festival Location: Outdoor Festival on Oak Avenue-Spruce Pine, NC Show Hours: Saturday- 9am-7pm Website: www.SprucePineAlienFestival.com Spruce Pine Alien Festival includes: 150 Artists & Crafters, Alien Merchandise, Free Music-Music Stage, Area51 Costume Contest, Children’s Close Encounter Zone-bounce houses/Giant Slides, UFO Laser Tag, Alien Train, S.P.A.C.E-Conference (Spruce Pine Alien Speaker Conference & Expo) presented by UFOXPO, Area 51 small Children’s Area Space activities ( Locust St.).

UFO Enthusiast and Alien lovers will descend upon Downtown Spruce Pine, NC in the hopes of encountering extraterrestrials on June 10th, 2023. Many area residents and locals have reported an astounding number of unexplained UFO sightings in and near the small town and it is no small wonder that the event will be packed with UFO and Alien believers.

Show guests can shop from over 150 Local artists, crafters, nonprofits and Alien Vendors with unique handcrafted items featuring Space related goods made locally ranging from Space and Alien T-Shirts, Galactic gems & Jewelry, Area 51 wood signs, Meteors and decorative Glass products, children’s toys, quilts &crochet, Crystal Candles, Makeup, Key Chains, Purses, Celestial Car freshies, leather products, Pet supplies, laser engravings shadow boxes, Original art work, woodworking, Jams, Jellies, Alien baked goods and more.

Festival Activities

The Spruce Pine Alien Festival will rock the crowd at the Milk Way Music Stage with free music all day long. Headline Band “Thirty Ought Six” will thrill music lovers and rumble the ground beneath their feet as they kick off this Stellar Music Concert for Alien and UFO guest for an Interstellar good time.

Area 51 Costume Contest

Adults, children and even pets dress in the spirit of their favorite Alien, Martian, Monster and Astronaut Costumes and compete on the Milky Way Music Stage in our Area 51 costume Contest to win prize money, Gift Certificates, telescopes and Microscopes for the Children and even gifts for winner of the cutest Extraterrestrial pet contest!

Vendors will line Oak Avenue for nearly a mile and show guest can browse and wonder through the towns gift shops such as the Market on Oak, Rocks and Things and Toe River Arts Studio. Savvy shoppers will have a blast checking out “Blue Mountain Gifts” the Official Alien Store located in the middle of the festival on Oak avenue within the show venue.

Spruce Pine offers the uniqueness of having not one but two main streets, Upper Street (Oak Avenue) and Lower Street (Locust Avenue). Lower street of Downtown Spruce Pine has a host of heavenly restaurants such as Hef’s well know for is Stellar Burgers and Bierdock Brewery for its rich crafted beers. The local town favorite Bierdocks Restaurant and Brewery hosting the Private Party for the Spruce Pine Alien Festival & Conference is brewing a special Alien craft beer for the event. Enjoy appetizers, brew & hor devours during this unique private speaking engagement with all the Spruce Pine UFOXPO expert speakers including Mike Bara from Ancient Aliens.

UFOXPO Speaker Conference

Alien believers and skeptics seeking knowledge of the latest shoot downs and sightings over the US and Canada can get inside accounts from our expert speakers insights and the truth surrounding the US government activities and coverups. General admission to the Speaker Conference is just $40 per tickets for all 5 speakers and special zoom guest speakers. VIP tickets are just $75 for access to not only the the Main Speaker Conference but the Bierdock Brewery Private VIP Party is from 10am-12:30 with all the Speakers.

This Unique 1 day Space festival and Speaker Conference is drawing a big crowd and hosts a UFO Speaker Conference with some big names like TV Star Mike Bara.

Thom Reed the producer of UFOXPO in Roswell is helping us produce the New UFOEXPO in Spruce Pine NC. Thom is well known for an encounter he and his family had in a car in Massachusetts in 1969. You may recognize the name, he has been featured “Thom Reed Berkshire UFO” on NETFLIX special and as seen on Unsolved Mysteries and UFO Encounters, USO and UFO Speaker Brittany Barbieri, Space technology consultant and former rocket whiz kid David Adair, Radio Show host & UFO author Brooks Agnew.

Pictures for Press release produced by Spruce Pine Southern Shows for the Spruce Pine Alien Festival.

Tickets for the Spruce Pine Alien Festival UFOXPO Main Speaker Conference and the Private Bierdock’s Party- with History Channel Ancient Alien Star Mike Bara, Aerospace Engineer David Adair, USO and UFO speaker Brittany Barbieri, Thom Reed-Berkshire UFO Encounter NETFLIX, and Best selling UFO Author Brooks Agneware on sale now and can be found on the Spruce Pine Alien Festival Website:

www.SprucePineAlienFestival.com or on Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spruce-pine-alien-festival-tickets-492907628987

With notables like History Channel’s Ancient Alien Star Mike Bara a well known Speaker and researcher with multiple books on the Moon, Television Producer and UFO Speaker for UFOEXPO, it is no small task preparing the local Town of Spruce Pine North Carolina for an Alien Invasion of massive proportions.

Show Location:

Located just 20 minutes from Boone, and 1 hour from Asheville the town of Spruce Pine is preparing for an encounter of the 4th kind on June 10th, 2023 with the hopes that our Interstellar Alien friends make an appearance. The entire town will host the 2nd annual Spruce Pine Alien Festival a 1-daypetfriendly outdoor Festival in downtown Spruce Pine on Oak Avenue. The festival show hours for this exciting Space Festival is: 9am-7pm on June 10th. Press Release for all Media outlets and TV production.

Presented by Spruce Pine Alien Festival Media Office

Open Invitation to attend festival contact:

Alien Show Office: 828-688-1148

Show Director: Sherry Sautner

