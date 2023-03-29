High Country Association of REALTORS® has extended the deadline for submission of scholarship applications to April 15th, 2023 . The High Country Association of REALTORS® awards four scholarships to the four-county jurisdiction they cover: Watauga, Avery, Alleghany, and Ashe Counties. One scholarship is granted for each county. This includes homeschoolers in these counties. This scholarship can be used for any student pursuing a degree in post-secondary education.

Please access the application via the HCAR.Realtor website or contact the association at 828-262-5437. Please email your completed application to [email protected] or drop it off in person at our office, 4469 Bamboo Rd, Boone, North Carolina.

