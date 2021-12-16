Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk Delivers Almost $10,000 in Grant Funds for Local Teachers

On Tuesday, December 14, The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk President Doug Owen and Officers Tammy Woodie and Dr. Ann Wolf enjoyed traveling around Avery County delivering Wooly Worm Grant checks.

Corporal John Hicks, the School Resource Officer, was awarded a grant to help support the DARE program. The following Avery County Schools teachers all received grant funding for classroom projects provided through fund raising efforts by the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk — Avery Middle School teachers: April Pittman, Natasha Williams and Chantae Hoilman; Crossnore teachers: Faith Silver, Erin Carver, Sonia Beach and Jennifer Walsh; Riverside teachers: Melinda McKinney and Lisa Bell; Freedom Trail teachers: Emily Russell and Kelly Ward; Cranberry Middle School teachers: Gretchen Blackburn, Robert Tufts; Banner Elk Elementary teachers: Megan Phillips, Shannon Silver, Lea Skeate, Lissa Winters; and Avery High School teacher Shelby Barrier.

The range of the teacher’s requests included things as simple as classroom supplies and alternative seating options to exciting requests for students such as Animal Science, Rocket Science, Living Green Wall, outdoor classroom furniture. Folks will also notice the newly renovated Avery High School sporting a new school flag soon supported by these grant dollars.

After a year with no fundraising opportunities, it was so enjoyable for Kiwanis to once again have the ability to help the kids in the community through grants. They handed out almost $10,000 in grant funds for local teachers. It was a good day for the Kiwanis Club and a good day for Avery County Schools students that will benefit from these wonderful grants. When folks support the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk fundraisers, their support provides many opportunities for the schools for classroom needs, books, and other great community grant projects.

Avery High: Ricky Ward, Doug Owen, Shelby Barrier, Toby Laws, Dr. Dan Brigman, Dr. Ann Wolf

Avery Middle: Dr. Dan Brigman, Tammy Woodie, Dr. Kimberly Coleman, April Pittman, Chantae Hoilman, Doug Owen

Banner Elk Elementary: Lea Skeate, Megan Phillips, Doug Owen, Lissa Winters, Dr. Ann Wolf, Justin Carver, Tammy Woodie. Not pictured: Shannon Silver

Cranberry Middle: Robert Tufts, Doug Owen, Dr. Ann Wolf, Dr. Jammie Johnson. Not pictured: Gretchen Blackburn

Crossnore Elementary: Faith Silver, Sonia Beach, Doug Owen, Erin Carver, Jennifer Walsh, Dr. Ann Wolf

Freedom Trail Elementary: Tammy Woodie, Emily Russell, Doug Owen, Dr. Ann Wolf. Not pictured Kelly ward

Riverside Elementary: Tammy Woodie, Brandy Calhoun, Melinda McKinney, Doug Owen, Dr. Ann Wolf and students from Mrs. McKinney and Lisa Bell’s classes. Not pictured: Lisa Bell

Avery County Sheriff office: Tammy Woodie, Dr. Ann Wolf, Chief Lee Buchanan, Doug Owen, Corporal John Hicks, Dr. Dan Brigman

