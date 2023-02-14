Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions announces ‘Local Love’ lineup, top honors in ‘Best of the Blue Ridge 2023’

FLOYD, VA — Per tradition, Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions celebrates Valentine’s Day with the release of its ‘Local Love’ artist lineup, which showcases the festival’s love and admiration for the local music scene by offering patrons a taste of regional talent. The nine ‘Local Love’ bands join the emerging lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 26 to 30, 2023, at its new home, dubbed “FestivalPark,” located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

In addition to its fifth round of lineup additions, Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions also announces that FloydFest once-again received top honors in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s ‘Best of the Blue Ridge 2023’ readers’ choice awards, being named “Best Music Festival,” an accolade that the festival has won consecutively for multiple years.

FloydFest 23~Forever’s ‘Local Love’ lineup includes Addie Levy, Annalyse Marie, Appalachian Space Train, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, Goodnight, Goodnight, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, Music Road Co and Will Reid.

These new acts will support extraordinary headlining performances from the world-famous legendary rock visionaries, The Black Crowes; one of the most vital and thrilling forces in present-day rock-and-roll, My Morning Jacket; nine-time GRAMMY AWARD-recipient Sheryl Crow; and Connecticut’s indie-groove all-stars experiencing a meteoric rise, Goose. Also on the marquee and announced between November and January are Elle King, Ripe, Leftover Salmon, Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings Present: Sometimes Y, Shane Smith & The Saints, KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders, Atlin Gün, Nikki Lane, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Maggie Rose, Circles Around The Sun, The Hip Abduction, Ian Noe, Neighbor, Eggy, Town Mountain, The Wilder Blue, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Pony Bradshaw, Grady Spencer & the Work, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Little Stranger, Próxima Parada, The Mountain Grass Unit, Sexbruise?, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Into The Fog, The Wilson Springs Hotel, The Dead Reckoning, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab, Press Press Merch and White Claw Hard Seltzer, the FloydFest 23~Forever On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2023 includes Boa Boys, Colby T. Helms, Happy Landing, Mackenzie Roark, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, Sicard Hollow, Swim in the Wild, The Plate Scrapers and Wood & Bone.

All of the talent announced thus far can be discovered, explored and devoured via extensive bios, links and playlists by visiting https://floydfest.com/lineup/. More artist additions are on tap for the following months.

Don’t be tardy — patrons can preview the FloydFest 23~Forever On-the-Rise Class of 2023 via a special Spotify playlist by clicking here: https://tinyurl.com/wac3jsp6. As always, patron voting via the FloydFest 23~Forever smartphone app (available for both Apple and Android) will determine the winner and runner-up, each of which receives prize packages from Peluso Microphone Lab, Press Press Merch and White Claw Hard Seltzer. The updated app for FloydFest 23~Forever will be available for download in early summer.

Blue Cow Arts and Across-the-Way Productions released tickets for FloydFest 23~Forever in November 2022 via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest23 for a direct link to remaining tickets; currently, a limited number of GA Parking Passes and Canopy Camping Tent Tags are left for sale. Single-Day GA tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday go on sale April 1, 2023, via FloydFest.com, along with single-day parking information. If any tickets remain after April, ticket prices will increase on July 1, 2023, and then again when gates open for the festival on July 26, 2023.

In order to prevent scammers and scalpers from taking advantage of FloydFest patrons still in search of tickets, Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions have partnered with CashorTrade.org — the official ticket exchange for FloydFest 23~Forever. CashorTrade is a ticket exchange platform that facilitates the buying/selling of verified tickets at face value. For more information, visit https://cashortrade.org/floydfest-tickets.

The information available on FloydFest.com goes on ‘Forever’ — visit the site to find:

• Extensive FAQs, including info by ticket type and pricing tiers: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 23~Forever: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Initial By-Day Schedules: https://floydfest.com/schedule/by-day-schedules/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Glamping info: https://floydfest.com/glamping/

• Area lodging info: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-lodging/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 23~Forever: https://tinyurl.com/2y9zdwb2

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure and the Children’s Universe), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, vendor info, volunteer info … and more!

The first-ever line of FestivalPark merch is now available on the FloydFest Online Store:

https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/. Patrons and fans can now flaunt the fashion of FloydFest 23~Forever, too, via a flurry of new merchandise also now available on the FloydFest Online Store: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/. From new Tshirts, to hats and hoodies and beanies (and more!), a hip mix of new ‘Forever’ fashions are just a click away.

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — hosted yet another incredible assemblage of artists during FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022), and all of those recording sessions are now parked on https://www.floydfestbusstop.com/. The FloydFest Bus Stop is set to return for FloydFest 23~Forever, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation.

At the tail-end of 2022, Blue Cow Arts, Across-the-Way Productions and Beehive Productions announced the FloydFest Bus Stop Special-Edition Vinyl Series Fundraiser, which will support the ongoing development and production of the Bus Stop Sessions. Selected recordings from these sessions have been sequenced into 12” albums for each of the 2019, 2021 and 2022 festival events, and this limited pressing is now available exclusively to FloydFest fans in advance of next year’s festival.

For more information, visit https://www.floydfestbusstop.com/bus-stop-vinyl.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on six+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, “FestivalPark,” 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. For more information, [email protected] Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

