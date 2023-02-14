Final Week: Photos, Race Results, and Final Standings from SMARL’s 2023 Race Season

Photo by Josh Floyd

The 2023 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League’s 17th season came to its conclusion after the sixth week of the 2023 season on Monday, February 13.

Each team competed with six to eight racers and the times of the top four finishers on each team counted towards the team score for that night.

Races began with the January 9th runs and concluded on Monday night.

See the chart below for stats from each team as well as the leaderboard after the final week:

Team Sugar takes the final lead for ski teams with 118 points, with Ski Country A coming in at a close second with 113 points.

The Tavern wins in snowboard teams with a total of 107 over the six weeks.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and a special thank you to all the racers that participated in the 2023 SMARL season! We look forward to racing with you again soon!

Team Sugar – 2023 SMARL Ski Team Winners. Photo by Josh Floyd

The Tavern – 2023 SMARL Snowboard Team Winners. Photo by Josh Floyd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

