Watauga County Board of Elections Successfully Completes Logic and Accuracy Testing for Voting Equipment

Election officials testing equipment. Photo provided.

Provided by: Watauga County Board of Elections

Boone, NC — The Watauga County Board of Elections has successfully completed Logic and Accuracy (L&A) testing for all voting equipment to be used in the upcoming election. This testing confirms that the voting systems accurately record and tabulate votes as intended.

Logic and Accuracy testing is a public process required by North Carolina election law and conducted prior to each election using teams of bi-partisan election workers. During testing, election staff run predetermined test ballots through each voting device to ensure that votes for every contest and candidate are correctly counted and reported.

The testing was conducted under the supervision of Watauga County Board of Elections staff in accordance with procedures established by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. No discrepancies were identified, however coding for one election day precinct had an issue which is being addressed.

“The successful completion of Logic and Accuracy testing is a critical step in ensuring secure, accurate, and transparent elections in Watauga County,” said Matt Snyder, Director “Voters can be confident that our voting systems are functioning properly and that every vote will be counted accurately.”

All voting equipment will remain securely stored until it is deployed for early voting and Election Day, with strict chain-of-custody procedures maintained at all times.

For more information about the election process or upcoming election dates, voters are encouraged to contact the Watauga County Board of Elections or visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.