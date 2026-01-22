Watauga County Republican Women’s Club Announce Monthly Meeting

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday January 28 at the Watauga County

Department of Social Services, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone. Meeting begins at noon, with attendees advised to bring a drink and brown-bag lunch. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828/832-6864 for more information. Should Watauga County Public Schools close or have remote learning, the meeting is cancelled. If schools are on delayed opening, we will proceed as scheduled.

The WCRWC usually meets the last Wednesday of the month. See us on Facebook and learn more.