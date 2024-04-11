Remembering Local Businessman, Zionville Community Icon, David Miller

David Miller is pictured here with two of his favorite little people, Catie Pearl and Titus. Photo courtesy of the Miller family.

By Sherrie Norris

The Zionville community, as well as the entire High Country region, East Tennessee and beyond, are mourning the death of local businessman, David Miller.

Miller died on Monday, April 8, at his home surrounded by his loving family following a brief, but valiant fight with cancer.

Miller’s name and his reputation — as not only the driving force behind Miller’s Farm Supply for nearly half a century, but also as a strong community leader, servant and advocate — is one that will not be easily forgotten. Nor should it be.

With his wife, Terri, by his side since the mid-1970’s, Miller provided a much-needed service to the western part of Watauga County in more ways than one.

Located at the North Carolina/Tennessee line, Miller’s Supply, Inc., commonly known simply as Millers’ or David Miller’s, served as a huge year-round resource for all things farming and agriculture. But, as anyone who ever entered the doors of the business knew, it was also a gathering place where many of the world’s problems were solved on a local level with endless advice, speculation, humor and just good ol’ common sense.

For the first time in almost five decades, the doors of the Miller family business are now (temporarily) closed during what would otherwise be its busiest season of the year; Terri, her children and grandchildren, relatives and countless friends, are beginning to process their devastating loss and what life will be like moving forward without their fearless leader.

And fearless, he was. Miller never backed down from a challenge and always did the “right thing” even when it might’ve been hard.

In an earlier interview with High Country Press, we asked Miller why a family business was important to him.

There is “a certain feel” with family business, he said, that you just don’t get with other businesses. “One thing is that we can trust and rely on each other. It is also special when you have three generations working in the same business.”

And, it was “a big plus,” the family members all agreed, that they are able to work well together.

Miller instilled that kind of integrity in his family and is one that will long be remembered.

And, “good community relationships are important, all the way around,” Millers stressed. “Without the community and customers, we would not have a business. We are lucky to have good relationships with customers. Not only does it help your business, but it also makes the day so much nicer, being able to talk to customers who are also your friends.”

As the son of the late Earl and Lucille Miller, David Miller grew up in his father’s fertilizer, feed and seed business. He and Terri eventually combined that enterprise with the auto body shop started by Terri’s dad, Nulan Watson in Boone, much earlier. The young couple grew their own business through the years to create what is known today as one of the region’s most reputable supply companies — providing everything from home, farm, garden and pet supplies to friendly advice and referrals for services they don’t offer.

Both David and Terri admitted that they learned all about hard work and determination from their parents – and it was something they were blessed to have passed down to their children and grandchildren.

The Millers have always been active in and around their community; they played a big part in the establishment of Zionville Fire Department for which they helped raise money and build from the ground up. David served as fire chief for 13 years, was a first responder, and Terri enjoyed her role as president of the ladies’ auxiliary during that same time. They have also been active in Mountaineer Ruritan Club for many years, which is focused on helping meet community needs.

As word of Miller’s death began to circulate, so did the tributes and testimonials of what he meant to many people, near and far. It’s very clear that Miller had made a name for himself — and one deserving of honor and respect.

Those tributes and messages to the family can be viewed and others added online at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

In the “good ol’ days,” David Miller and his dad, the late Earl Miller, working on the family farm. Photo courtesy of the Miller family. David and Terri Miller built a successful family business and served the public together for nearly 50 years. Photo courtesy of the Miller family. The David Miller family in happier times. Photo courtesy of the Miller family.

The complete obituary for David Miller, provided by Hampton Funeral Services of Boone:

David Grey Miller, age 67 of Zionville, NC made the peaceful transition to his Heavenly home on April 8, 2024; after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

David was born on November 17, 1956 to Earl and Lucille Wilson Miller of Zionville, NC. David was brought up, raised his family, and started a business in his beautiful community of Zionville. David loved working. He often said running heavy equipment was his golf. He also enjoyed his classic cars and trucks and going to car shows. He enjoyed going to Sunset Beach with Terri and spending all his spare time with his family and enjoyed sunsets and sharing pictures of them on Facebook. David loved his family with a devotion that is unmatched. Anyone who talked to David for any amount of time knew that he loved his family immensely. A family friend recalled a conversation with David as a young man where he declared that all he wanted was to build a wonderful life for his children and wife. He not only built something wonderful, but truly created a legacy. His children certainly knew what the love of a true father should feel like. There was no better example of what a loving person or parent should be.

When he became a papaw, a new favorite role was discovered. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren so deeply and devotedly.

As strong as the love he shared was, the loss is almost unbearable. The children and grandchildren vow to honor him by trying to be half the person their Dad and Papaw was.

David and Terri met in 1976, when they were 18 and 19 years old. They were attached at the hip immediately. Terri was definitely the light and love of his life. He was most happy when he was making Terri happy. Not many couples can work together 24/7 and live together, but they did so with joy and happiness.

Even before they were married, they decided to grow a business together. Terri’s dad taught David how to do bodywork and they built a body shop. David also continued with his dad’s business that sold seed and fertilizer. That is how David Miller Body Shop came to be.The business continued to change and grow until becoming Miller’s Supply, a staple in the community. With family that chose to work side by side with David and Terri, the business thrived and it serves the community.

David had a heart for and knew the importance of serving his community. He helped build the Zionville Fire Department and served as chief for 13 years. He was a member of the Zionville first responders which he also served for many years. He served on committees for building the new Mabel School, Blue Ridge Mac committee, and the Ruritan Club, where he loved to help with the fish fry. He loved to dress as Santa and deliver treat bags to neighborhood children and continued the tradition through this past two holidays dressing as Santa at Mabel School. Serving was engrained in who David was, and he used his business as a way of service to his community. He took his biggest pride in serving his church. His God and church were the focus and center of his heart. He loved his church and church family. He served as a deacon for Zionville Baptist Church, and was there whenever the doors were open. Even in his last few months, he decided he wanted to donate any love offerings he was given to build a playground for the children at the church. His love for God was evident in his service to his community. In his sickness, he still had others in his thoughts, and how he could help.

David will be remembered for his happiness, integrity, helpfulness, kindness, being an exceptional friend and a devoted Christian. The most beautiful words and vibrant adjective could never truly describe the man David Miller was. David did life right; he had his priorities in order. A life well lived.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lucille Miller, his father in law and mother in law, Nulan and Pearl Watson, and brother-in law, Ricky Lee Watson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his adoring wife Terri Miller of 45 1/2 years. Daughters; Cindy Isaacs and husband Frankie of Zionville, Jennifer Miller of Zionville, Leslie Tankersley and husband Todd of Zionville. Grandchildren, Caleb Isaacs, Cheyenna and husband Cody Hampton, and Titus Tankersley. Great-granddaughter Catherine Pearl Hampton and Cora on the way. Sister, Debbie Potter and husband JV of Zionville. Brother, Donald Miller and wife Amy of Zionville. In-laws, Freddy and Dianne Phipps of Trade, TN, and Glenn and Pam Grubb of Todd, NC. He is also loved by many nieces and nephews and so many friends.

Funeral services for David Miller will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Zionville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to, Zionville Baptist Church Playground Fund, P.O. Box 132, Zionville, NC 28698.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

