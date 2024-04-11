Highway 321 South of Green Hill Road in Blowing Rock is Closed Due to Mud Slide

Blowing Rock Police and emergency vehicles have blocked Hwy 321 at Green Hill Road tonight.

BLOWING ROCK – Hwy. 321 is closed north and south bound south of Green Hill Road just past the Green Park Inn. Earlier this afternoon a small mud slide took over the south bound lanes and the mud, large rocks and debris has continues to make the entire roadway untenable. NCDOT is working with officials from both Caldwell and Watauga county. The road will need to be cleared and the hill will need to be secured before the road is opened. Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers says “According to DOT, the road will be closed until at least noon on Friday as the geo-engineers assess the situation.” High Country Press will be following this story and provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy Blowing Rock Police Department

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

