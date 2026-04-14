Getting Wild at Boone’s Art Crawl: Footsloggers Hosts an Earth Day Celebration on April 17

BOONE, NC – On Friday, April 17, Footsloggers is teaming up with Friends of the Blue Ridge and Rock Dimensions to bring the April Art Crawl’s Earth Day Celebration to a higher level. Held in the Footsloggers Courtyard at 139 Depot Street, this free community event blends outdoor adventure, local art, and environmental stewardship. The courtyard will be packed with interactive experiences, including:

● Hands-on Art: Join featured local artist Madelyn Foskey for a “shadow-me” style art class. Additional local artists will also have work on display and for sale.

Join featured local artist for a “shadow-me” style art class. Additional local artists will also have work on display and for sale. ● Adventure Demos: Explore the latest in outdoor gear with product showcases and demonstrations from Gumotex Inflatables . Attendees can sign up for a free inflatable ride on the New River (at a later date).

Explore the latest in outdoor gear with product showcases and demonstrations from . Attendees can sign up for a free inflatable ride on the New River (at a later date). ● High-Energy Fun: Scale the Rock Dimensions 40ft high, 4,000 square ft climbing wall (open to all skill levels), participate in a courtyard-wide treasure hunt , and enjoy live music throughout the evening.

Scale the (open to all skill levels), participate in a courtyard-wide , and enjoy throughout the evening. ● Spring Courtyard Sale: Score deals on seasonal gear during Footsloggers’ exclusive outdoor sale. To keep the celebration going, guests can enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks while they browse the vendor tables and art displays.

Event Details:

● What: Earth Day & Art Crawl Celebration

● When: April 17, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

● Where: The Courtyard between Footsloggers and Rock Dimensions, 139 Depot

Street, Boone, NC

● Cost: Free and open to the public

More Information: Footsloggers Earth Day Celebration (https://tinyurl.com/booneearthday) or call at 828-355-9984.