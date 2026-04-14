Boone Sunrise Rotary Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Boone, NC – April 21, 2026 – The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club is proudly celebrating 40 years of service to the High Country community this April.

Founded on April 21, 1986, by a group of local business leaders committed to community service, the club has spent four decades living out Rotary’s guiding principle of “Service Above Self.” A founding Boone Sunrise Rotary Club Member, John Cooper, stated, “The Boone Rotary Club, at that time, had a very long tradition of service and strong membership consisting of the business leaders in Boone and surrounding areas. Because meetings were held during evening hours, tearing members away from their families, many wanted a morning club. The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club was established with a morning breakfast meeting, and quickly set about making Boone a better place, through service and contributions to many of the local non-profits that met the needs of our community. It has continued that good work for over 40 years.” Today, the club has about 60 active members, both working and retired, who represent a wide range of local businesses and industry including education and nonprofit.

To mark this milestone, Boone Sunrise Rotary members have joined Mark Norris, with High Country Radio live on air on the morning show every month since July to talk about different aspects of the club. This Spring, the club is hosting a series of events, including a special visit from Rotary District Governor Alex Portelli on April 13.

On March 12, 2026, the club partnered with the Courtyard Marriott Boone to host a lively Business After Hours celebration. The event drew more than 150 Chamber members and guests, who joined 29 Rotarians for an evening of connection and community. Attendees enjoyed Southern-inspired cuisine—such as shrimp and grits, pork sliders, and fried green tomatoes—prepared by Chef Robert Fay and served by the hotel’s staff. Beverages were provided by Lost Province Brewing Co. and Peabody’s Wine & Beer Merchants. Guests also had the opportunity to learn more about the club’s impact. For years, Boone Sunrise Rotary has been recognized as “Best of the Best” by readers of the Watauga Democrat and The Mountain Times.

During the evening, club President Ben Henderson shared highlights of the club’s mission and community work. Guests participated in an interactive treasure hunt to learn more about Rotary, with prizes including a 51-inch television donated by Creekside Electronics and a two-day stay at a North Carolina hotel owned by a local Rotarian. The evening was set to the smooth jazz sounds of the Todd Wright Trio.

The trio will also perform during the club’s signature fundraiser, the High Country Jazz Festival, taking place June 10–14, 2026, at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country and venues throughout Boone and Blowing Rock. Now in its fifth year, the festival supports the jazz studies program at Appalachian State University, the Appalachian Theatre, and Boone Sunrise Rotary’s service initiatives.

The club’s impact continues to grow. After distributing $97,000 in grants last year—including support for charities and Hurricane Helene relief, Boone Sunrise Rotary has already begun its 2026 giving. Recent grants include:

$2,500 to Back 2 School Fest

$2,000 to Habitat for Humanity

$2,000 to A Bed and a Book

$1,000 to NAMI Walk for Mental Health

$500 to the Interact Club at Watauga High School

$350 to the Rotaract Club at Appalachian State University

$2,200 to Western Youth Network in support of a bowling fundraiser club members helped to host earlier this year.

In addition to financial contributions, club members volunteered more than 2,000 hours of service last year and are on track to exceed that total in 2026.

Boone Sunrise Rotary welcomes individuals who share a passion for service to join them for weekly meetings at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Courtyard Marriott. Those interested in making a difference locally and as part of a global network of 1.2 million Rotarians across more than 45,000 clubs in over 200 countries can learn more at www.boonesunrise.org.