From Student to Studio Renter: Alumni Ashlynd Scovato Takes on Art After Graduation



I used multiple childhood photos, selected from a small collection that has been accumulated and protected over the years, for my inspiration and reference photos,” Scovato said. “Altering and exaggerating some aspects to insinuate the erosion of memory.”



By Greta Jenkins

Inside the Nth Degree Gallery on King Street in Boone, art spills across the walls with a tactile sense of history, memory and recovery. It’s not surprising once you meet the artist behind it — Ashlynd Scovato, a recent Appalachian State University graduate who turns saved materials into mixed-media works that explore human connection and the landscapes of her mountain home.

Originally from Asheville, Scovato moved to Boone for its proximity to home and its cultural art and music scene.

“I saw videos of the DIY music scene here and thought, ‘This is where I want to be,’” she said. “Boone just felt like art was happening everywhere.”

She credits growing up in Asheville for introducing her to the DIY spirit, but Boone’s atmosphere gave it that extra push.

“It was nice because it was far enough but close enough [to Asheville],” she said. “And then the main thing was … I saw videos of like the DIY music scene and the art scene … I was like ‘It’s so many art people. I wanna do it here.’”

After switching from an art management major to a studio art major during the COVID-19 pandemic, Scovato went headfirst into local galleries, eventually hosting her own art markets and planning shows at Nth Degree. Her goal was to create accessible spaces for artists who might not have gallery representation.

Her events — especially the First Friday art crawl she organizes — brings artists, vendors and musicians together, reflecting the collective energy that Scovato feels is vital to Boone’s vital identity.

“The heart of Boone is the art,” Scovato said. “Without it, we’d just be another mountain town.”

As a community organizer, Scovato sees the value of collaboration not just in joint art projects, but in shared space and opportunity.

“I work more with … not necessarily my art or their art together; but doing the markets and meeting people,” she said. “When we do shows here, we’re trying to figure out how people’s work works together. Community-wise it’s been really nice.”

Scovato is known in Boone’s creative culture for her eclectic mixed-media work and dedication to creating space for fellow artists.

“I own my own business, and I work in a couple of galleries,” she said.

Her website, ashlynds.art, showcases pieces made from thrifted and found materials, many of which reflect deeply personal memories and themes.

“That’s my third-grade birthday party,” she said. “The piece of wood was an extra piece that was just in the reclaim pile … the strips were already there.”

This art was a piece layered with acrylic, chalk and charcoal.

Scovato emphasizes the need for more accessible art spaces.

“There’s different events and different places to show art, but it’s not accessible,” she said. “It takes more time to get into or to do.”

Still, Scovato’s commitment to keeping Boone’s creative spirit alive is unwavering. “The heart of Boone is the art,” she said. “The creativity of people… makes it what it is.”

Ashlynd Scovato’s third-grade birthday piece is named ‘Past & Present’ from a series she did called ‘Half Past Forgotten.’ This series is located on her website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

