Watauga Rescue Squad Unveils Monument Honoring the Memory of Two Former Community Heroes

From left, Jeannine Underdown Collins, widow of the late Randy Collins, and his brother, Greg Collins, pictured with Rebecca Gryder and Kelvin Gryder, parents of the late Travis Gryder, and Watauga Rescue Chief, Gary Harmon. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

“Grief does not have an expiration date.” Those words were aptly spoken by the Rev. Brad Hinton during a memorial service in Boone on Thursday evening, Aug. 29, honoring the late Travis Gryder and Randy Collins, two community servants whose lives ended way too soon.

Nearly 100 people came together for the unveiling of a permanent marker dedicated to the duo who were faithful members of Watauga County Rescue Squad.

The impressive ceremony held at the squad headquarters in Boone, and hosted by their comrades, highlighted not only the accomplishments of the two men within the organization, but also paid tribute to the impact that each had on the community, in general.

Family members, friends, colleagues and public officials were among those in attendance and participating in the event.

On behalf of the members, officers, and the board of trustees of Watauga Rescue, in his opening remarks on Thursday, WCRS Assistant Chief, Garrett Norris, expressed appreciation to the Gryder and Collins families and friends, as well as current and past squad members for coming together to honor the lives and memories of both men. He also recognized and gave special thanks to Myra Scoggins of Spear Memorials and Adam Rhyne with Highland Landscaping for their generosity in helping to make the event possible. Also acknowledged were New River Light and Power for helping set the flag poles, Watauga Building Supply for delivering and helping with concrete and supplies, and Wood Masonry for assisting with pavers and stones.

With a sense of dignity and pride, these men are always ready and willing to represent the Watauga County chapter of the North Carolina Firefighters Association at special occasions in their community. Photo provided by Watauga County Rescue Squad.

Norris described Gryder and Collins and as two men who both dedicated their lives to the service of others.

“In their absence, we are reminded not only of the tremendous loss we have endured, but also of the incredible legacy they have left behind in our community. If you had ever asked Travis how he was doing, you were familiar with his contagious smile and positive outlook brought on with the response of, ‘Just living the dream and saving babies.’” And about Collins, Norris said, “For those of you who worked with Randy or rode with him anywhere, you recall that the radio would be tuned to the golden oldies. You also knew that no matter what type of call you ran that you were in safe hands and the drug administrations would be well documented.”

Norris stressed that as paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and first responders in public safety, ‘We are often the silent servants of our society, operating in the shadows of emergency situations, offering comfort and salvation in moments of crisis. We are the first to arrive when disaster strikes, the steady hands that provide lifesaving care, and compassionate beings that bring comfort when it’s needed most. Our commitment is not just to our profession, but to a calling that demands both incredible skill and bravery.”

He stressed that Gryder and Collins were no strangers to their calling and faced each day with a sense of purpose to serve those in need. “Every time the tones dropped, they left behind their families and their own comfort to face the unknown, driven by their commitment to protect and serve. Their resilience, their expertise and their selflessness contributed to the rescue squad that stands before us.”

Furthermore, Norris added, “We must also celebrate the lives they lived and the countless lives they touched. They embodied the essence of service—showing us that service is not about grand gestures, but about the quiet, steadfast commitment to others. They stood as beacons of hope in the darkest of times, their work a demonstration of the power of compassion and the difference one person can make.”

WCRS Assistant Chief, Garrett Norris, presides over the impressive memorial ceremony, with members of Watauga Firefighters Association honor guard standing by in somber contemplation. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Emphasizing that the monument stands as a testament to their courage, sacrifice and steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of the community, Norris added, “It is a tribute not only to them, but also to the values they embodied — values of selflessness, bravery, teaching, humor, wisdom and an unyielding sense of duty.”

The memorial represents more than just stone and metal, Norris stressed, “It symbolizes the strength of Travis’s and Randy’s spirit — and the depth of our gratitude to them. Every detail and every facet of this monument reflects the profound respect we hold for them. In dedicating this memorial, we also reaffirm our commitment to uphold the values that defined their lives.”

Specifically to the families and loved ones of Gryder and Collins, Norris said, “We stand with you in your loss. And we pledge to uphold the values they held dear. Your loved ones exemplified the very best of humanity. Travis and Randy and have left a void in our hearts that can never be filled, but their memory will forever be etched into the fabric of our lives, this rescue squad, and our community. Thank you for sharing Travis and Randy with us. “

In addressing his fellow comrades, Norris concluded, “As we squad members walk by this memorial in order to respond to those in need, let it serve as a daily reminder of the extraordinary bravery and dedication of those we honor. Let it be a place where we can reflect, remember, and find inspiration in their example. And let it stand as a promise that we will continue to uphold the ideals they lived by—never forgetting their sacrifice and always striving to live with the same courage and compassion they demonstrated.”

Following Thursday’s ceremony, Jeannine Underdown Collins (center) proudly stands in the midst of some of her hometown heroes, including former and current members of Watauga County Rescue Squad who worked closely with her late husband, Randy Collins. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Assisting with the ceremony were members of the Watauga Firefighters Association honor guard, and the Rev. Brad Hinton, former member of WCRS who, now residing and serving in Davidson, provided a benediction prior to a meal that everyone enjoyed together.

What might have seemed trivial to some, a brief rumbling of thunder, a little rain and a vibrant rainbow during the event, held significant meaning, especially to the Gryder family who recalled a similar occurrence the evening following Travis’s death; Jeannine Collins said the thunder was a sign that two great bowlers were still around.

Travis Gryder, with so much left to give, always brightened the corner where he was, regardless of the situation or depth of darkness. Photo submitted.

Travis Gryder

The first of the two honored men to be taken way too early, Travis Jake Gryder was the son of the honorable Rebecca Eggers-Gryder and Kelvin Gryder and brother to Daniel Gryder. He was a graduate of Watauga High School, and attended East Carolina University and Appalachian State University. Gryder was a member of Boy Scout Troop 101, an Eagle Scout and a member of First Presbyterian Church.

He joined WCRS in October 2013, less than two years prior to the tragic accident that claimed his life on May 11, 2015, just 10 days before his 22nd birthday. In that short time, Gryder made quite a lasting impression among his peers and was known for his bubbly personality, constant pranks and contagious laughter.

Gryder served the squad as a North Carolina certified paramedic and emergency rescue technician, with specialties in vehicle rescue and agricultural rescue. He served as sergeant from 2014-2015.

He was a graduate of Cleveland County Fire Academy, was employed by Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue, and was certified as a North Carolina Firefighter I & II and as a Wildland Firefighter. All agree that Gryder served with passion and is still missed dearly.

Randy Collins left an indelible impression upon the High Country and beyond as a life-long public servant in a number of capacities. Photo submitted

Randy Collins

James Randall “Randy” Collins, who died at age 61 on August 30, 2018, touched many lives as a leader, mentor, teacher and friend.

Having joined WCRS in January of 1992, Randy served as an EMT-Basic, holding leadership positions including sergeant and lieutenant prior to holding the office of chief for 26 years, during two different terms. In addition to being an EMT-Basic, Collins was a North Carolina EMT Examiner, Emergency Rescue Technician, and Emergency Vehicle Driver Instructor. Randy was heavily involved in the State Medical Assistance Team (SMAT), Trauma Regional Advisory Committee, and Ambulance Strike Team (AST). Collins was also employed by Watauga Medics Inc.

Prior to serving in Watauga County, Collins was an active member of the emergency services community in Stokes County. But that is just part of his story.

Collins was born July 14, 1957 in Surry County, son of Jim Collins and Sara Schuyler Collins, both of whom are now deceased. He lettered in football, baseball and basketball at North Stokes High School and was all-conference in multiple sports.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education/fitness at Appalachian State University and a master of arts in the same field at Gardner-Webb University. Randy was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

He retired from teaching and touching many children’s lives at North Stokes High School, C.B. Eller Elementary, and Green Valley Elementary School in Boone.

He was an Elder in the Fransisco Presbyterian Church and a member of Fransisco Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief and was twice named Rescue Person of the Year before moving to Watauga County.

While in Boone, he also served on the Appalachian State University Yosef Advisory Board. He was the official scorekeeper for Appalachian State men’s basketball and in charge of first aid game day operations for the Appalachian State football team. He also volunteered for the Folds of Honor Golf Marathon at Snee Farm Country Club in Mount Pleasant, SC and was volunteering at the Peter Pedroni Memorial Golf Tournament when he passed.

Collins had two hobbies he loved, the first one was saving lives through his service at Watauga Rescue and Watauga Medics. His second was as a college baseball umpire, in which he was either behind the plate or on the bases in the Big South, Southern, South Atlantic, and Carolina conferences. His smile got even larger when “he was called up” to umpire for the Hickory Crawdads and the Asheville Tourist baseball teams.

Collins lived a life of service and made a lasting impression both in Watauga and Stokes counties, along with his wife of 27 years, Jeannine Underdown Collins. His vacancy continues to be felt by many family members and friends he left behind, including his brother, Greg Collins, and wife, Susan Hathcock, and nephew, Will Collins.

Just a few of the many attendees at Thursday’s memorial ceremony listen intently to the tributes given in honor of the late Travis Gryder and Randy Collins. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Watauga County Rescue Squad At Your Service

Since 1961, the Watauga County Emergency and Rescue Squad, Inc. has provided round-the-clock service at no charge to those they serve. As the county’s back-up ambulance service and the primary rescue service — WCRS offers trained and certified members available for extrication, carry-outs, searches, specialized rescue.

The organization’s volunteer roster currently includes 15 paramedics, three advanced EMTs, 23 EMTs and four provisional members, all who willingly serve as volunteers; they maintain a fleet of two advance life support ambulances, two rescue trucks, one quick response vehicle, one specialty rescue unit and associated equipment.

Current officers of Watauga County Rescue Squad include: Gary Harmon, Chief (paramedic), Nate McCoy, Deputy Chief, (paramedic/training), Garrett Norris, Assistant Chief, (paramedic), David Byrd, Captain, (paramedic/ librarian) Randall Townsend, Lieutenant, (EMT/ treasurer) and Ben Stoneking, Sergeant (EMT).

Watauga Rescue Squad relies heavily upon donations from the community and fundraisers for financial support.

Donations may be mailed to Watauga Rescue Squad, 200 Quail Dr., Boone, NC 28607

For more information, call (828) 264-2426 or visit https://www.wataugarescue.org



Becca Gryder and her mother-in-law, Edith Gryder, share a special “God-wink” moment, as they described, while looking up at the brilliant rainbow appearing over the memorial site on Thursday. Photo by Sherrie Norris

This permanent marker will help keep alive the memory of two community servants whose lives ended way too soon. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

