High Country Caregivers to hold “A Night at Chetola” on Thursday, September 12

Sponsored by one of the North Carolina Mountains’ most worthwhile and needed charitable organizations—High Country Caregivers (HCC)–the 5th Annual “A Night at Chetola” will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

This much-anticipated event will begin at 5:30 p.m. under the tent by the lake at the Chetola Resort, located at 185 Chetola Lake Drive in Blowing Rock.

This exclusive fundraising event, set against the majestic and picturesque backdrop of Chetola Resort’s lakeside, promises to be an extraordinary experience with a delectable meal, an open bar, a captivating silent auction, and live music with dancing entertainment. New to the event this year is Limited Preferred Seating (each table seats 8 people).

The proceeds will be used for High Country Caregivers’ many fund-a-need programs. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boone, High Country Caregivers offers comprehensive whole-family care to empower caregivers who take on the responsibility of caring for a relative or friend’s child or children by providing advocacy, support, and education for caregivers and those they care for to ensure they have their needed resources for everyday living. Operating in Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Yancey, Mitchell, and Wilkes counties, High Country Caregivers determines what each unique child, caregiver, and family requires and helps ensure those needs are met.

High Country Caregivers Executive Director Jacob Willis said: “The mission of HCC is to help keep children in a home where they are provided care and support, and their caregivers make responsible decisions. We work to keep children out of foster care and group homes. We believe that every child deserves a family or a caregiver who loves them and a forever home! Our program is growing at an incredible rate. We are currently serving 438 children and 347 caregivers. This is a 177 percent increase in the last 18 months.

“While our work is a great opportunity to change the lives of children and families in the communities in the counties we serve, it is also challenging to meet the growing financial needs. High Country Caregivers receives no government funding and the families we serve receive no government assistance. They are primarily single grandmothers raising their grandchildren. Please consider buying one or more of the options in our reservation and/or sponsorship levels or making a donation if you can’t attend. All monetary gifts are most appreciated.”

“A Night at Chetola” Seating Reservation Levels & Benefits include:

Superhero

Premiere Recognition in Program

Premium Dance Floor Seating Upon Request

Reserved Parking and Shuttle Service

Priority Access to Buffet and Personal Table Butler Service

Unlimited Cocktails / Beverages

Access to “Club Havana”, Private Cigar and Top Shelf After Dinner Libations

Special Gift Bag from HCC

Exclusive Chance to win a Large, Flat Screen Television

$4,000 Table /$1,000 Double /$500 Single

Champion for Change

Special Recognition in Program

Preferred Table Seating

3 Complimentary Beverage Tickets per Guest

Access to “Club Havana”, Private Cigar and Top Shelf After Dinner Libations

$2,800 Table/$700 Double/$350 Single

Grandma’s Helper

Recognition in Program (for Table Sponsor)

2 Complimentary Beverage Tickets per Guest

$1,600 Table/$400 Double/$200 Single

All seating levels include a buffet and entertainment featuring the 8-piece Motown band “The Business.”

Various sponsorship levels with benefits are also available for the 2024 “A Night at Chetola.” They include:

*Club Havana Sponsor (One Available) $3,000

Two Superhero seats

Name and logo sign on Club Havana tent

Name and Logo recognition in the HCC newsletter and on social media

*“The Business” Band Sponsor (One Available) $2,500

Two Superhero seats

Name and logo sign at the stage

Name and Logo recognition in the HCC newsletter and on social media

*Libations Sponsor (Two Available) $1,250

Two Champions of Changes seats

Name and logo signs at beverage stations

Name and Logo recognition in the HCC newsletter and on social media

*TV Sponsor (Two Available) $750

Two Grandma’s Helper seats

Name and logo sign at television locations

Name and Logo recognition in the HCC newsletter and on social media

*Silent Auction Sponsor $500

Name and logo sign at silent auction tables

Name and Logo recognition in the HCC newsletter and on social media

*Valet Sponsor $100

Name and logo sign at the entry of the venue

Name and Logo recognition in the HCC newsletter and on social media

For more general information about this amazing “A Night at Chetola” event, seating reservation levels, sponsorship levels, and payment options, call (828) 832-6366.

High Country Caregivers may also be contacted in other ways: by visiting its office, located at 7672 NC Highway 105 South in Boone; through email (info@highcountrycaregivers.org); or by U.S. Mail at PO Box 3356, Boone, NC 28607.

High Country Caregivers also has a Facebook social media page that can be accessed at: https://www.facebook.com/HighCountryCaregiver/

The High Country Caregiver Foundation is a non‐profit, 501(c) 3 organization (Tax Identification Number: 20‐4819289). All donations are tax‐deductible to the extent allowed by law.

