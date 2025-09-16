 Frank and Kay Golf Classic is Back at Restored Hound Ears Club



Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. charity tournament named for long-time supporters Frank & Kay Borkowski

BOONE, N.C. – September 15, 2025: One year after Hurricane Helene forced its cancellation, the annual Frank and Kay Golf Classic is back on the newly restored golf course at Hound Ears Club. This signature event, at the private, award-winning George Cobb designed golf course benefits Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. and honors the legacy of philanthropy and leadership that Appalachian State University Chancellor-Emeritus Frank Borkowski and his multi-talented wife Kay have bestowed upon the High Country since their arrival in 1993.

The Frank and Kay Golf Classic provides an exclusive outdoor experience at Hound Ears Club for local and visiting golfers. Men’s, women’s, and mixed foursomes are invited to the four-person scramble format event that tees off Monday September 29 at 1:30 p.m. and features a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, prizes, gift bags, on course beer, wine, soda and snacks, a catered cocktail and hors d’oeuvres awards ceremony, and silent auction.

In January of this year event namesake Frank Borkowski passed away. So, to honor his life and memory Hospitality House has added a Chancellor’s Challenge as part of this event.

“We were trying to find a personal way to honor someone that meant so much to us,” stated Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. chief development director Todd Carter. “Frank would often accompany Kay to board meetings, where she served for the better part of twenty years. Now, he didn’t attend the meetings, instead you would find him in the Reflection Room, just outside the conference room, rocking a baby in his arms and chatting with parents. Many times, the parent of that child was someone who had fled domestic violence with her children and was transitioning to a safe and stable place of her own.”

Hospitality House recently lost over $50,000 in federal funding for its Domestic Violence Transitional Housing Program, and they are hoping that this event will help replace some of that lost funding.

Carter added, “I think back to Frank and his kind eyes, easy personality, and eternal optimism; he seemed to always provide just the right amount of comfort and encouragement to those parents.”

Registration is $225 per person or $800 for a team of four. Participants can register online at HospHouse.org/golf. The event is expected to sell out, so timely registration is encouraged. If you are unable to attend but would like to contribute to the Chancellor’s Challenge you can also visit HospHouse.org/golf or you can text “frank” to 1-828-332-5488.

There will be no onsite registration or traditional check-in. Gift bags, water and snacks will be pre-loaded into golf carts. Participants who’d like to pay by check still need to register online and choose the “Pay Later” option then bring a check for the full amount.

Presented by Greene Construction Inc., Dan & Gail Settle, Rocco & Carol Cassone, and Carl & Sherry Morganstein and sponsored by Monkee’s of Blowing Rock, Blowing Rock Furniture Company, Bob & Brenda Puck, and SERVPRO of Watauga & Ashe Counties, the event is still accepting sponsorships at the $250, $500, $1,000, and $2,500 levels. The $2,500 sponsorship includes a foursome team registration and a large custom banner. Those interested in sponsoring may go online at HospHouse.org/golf or contact Carter at todd@hosphouse.org

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is regional nonprofit housing and homeless services agency working in seven rural North Carolina counties providing housing, shelter, food access, homeless prevention, street outreach, counseling, medical care and crisis assistance.

To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at www.HospHouse.org, follow them on X (formerly Twitter) @HospHouseNWNC or Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Venmo at @hosphouse.

For any other information please contact Carter at todd@hosphouse.org