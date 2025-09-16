Secure Protocols at Watauga County Schools

Courtesy of Watauga County Sheriff’s Department

On Sunday afternoon, September 14, 2025, Watauga County Schools received an anonymous tip regarding a possible threat of violence directed toward Watauga High School for Monday, September 15. School officials immediately notified the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, and an investigation into the credibility and source of the information began at once.

Watauga County Schools implemented SECURE protocols, which included an increased law enforcement presence and the use of magnetometers at Watauga High School as well as increased officer presence at the elementary schools across the county.

The tip was submitted anonymously through the “Say Something” platform and contained a screenshot of a Snapchat message from another unknown source referencing violence at Watauga High School. Investigators from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) immediately began a forensic review of the information.

Early findings indicate that the Snapchat account used to make the threat was created and deleted almost immediately after posting, and the IP address connected to the post was invalid. Investigators also determined the internet access point was a public guest Wi-Fi at a local business. Security footage from that area is currently being collected and reviewed.

During this investigation, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office notified us of a similar Snapchat post directed toward McDowell High School. A thorough comparison confirmed the two incidents were unrelated. At this time, both threats appear to be hoaxes intended to disrupt school activities rather than credible threats of violence.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the SBI, will continue to investigate the details regarding this post.

Sheriff Hagaman said, “We are grateful to our parents and students for their patience and vigilance during a time when recent events have understandably caused unease. Please know that any threat—or even a joke about a threat—only adds to that fear and is not acceptable.”

There will be additional officers at Schools for the remainder of the week.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at 828-264-3761.