Wilkes Agricultural Fair Starts Wednesday October 4th

Wilkes Agricultural Fair runs from Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Worth Evan Tomlinson Rotary Fairgrounds, just off U.S. 421 Business Bypass beside West Park in North Wilkesboro

The Rotary Club of North Wilkesboro will sponsor the event.

This year’s fair will feature more than 25 rides, a children’s scavenger hunt, bicycle giveaways, 4-H exhibits, games and food on the midway.

New this year are Mike Klee Magic and Arestov’s Acrobatic Extravaganza. Returning is Captain Jim the Pirate and his Magic Show. The 4-H exhibits are coordinated by Wilkes Cooperative Extension Service in the Exhibit Hall.

Gates will open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Ride bands are available every day. Gate admission is $8, with children 12 and under admitted free.

For more information, call Mike Staley at 336-902-7052.

Courtesy of The Rotary Club of North Wilksboro