FaithFest Outdoor Music Festival Set for August 28 in Wilkesboro

Craig Church Ministries is proud to bring FaithFest to Wilkesboro for its fifth year on Saturday, August 28. FaithFest is a one-day worship experience like no other! Through life-changing testimonies, powerful worship, and times of prayer and experiencing God’s Word, FaithFest seeks to unite the community, save the lost, and spark a revival that will transform lives far beyond Wilkesboro.

FaithFest is an outdoor, family-friendly festival that includes the FaithFest mall, food vendors, ministry vendors, children’s activities, artist merchandise and autograph tents, and air-conditioned restrooms.

FaithFest 2021 will take place on the campus of Wilkes Community College on August 28 from 2:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (gates open at 12:00 p.m.).

Featured artists include: Jeremy Camp, Big Daddy Weave, We the Kingdom, Jason Crabb, Sidewalk Prophets, Ryan Stevenson, Hannah Kerr, and Cochren & Co.

Tickets are on sale now at www.faithfestnc.com. They sell out fast, so purchase yours today! Seating is first come first served.

