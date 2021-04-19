Temperatures Expected to Drop Midweek with a Chance of Snow Possible on Wednesday

Published Monday, April 19, 2021 at 3:57 pm

By Harley Nefe

Warmer spring temperatures will not be in the forecast this week as they have previously for the High Country. Cold weather is forecasted to take over on Tuesday night, bringing a chance of snow at higher elevations on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week with a high around 60 and some sunshine. After that, however, a cold, wintery feel is back in the forecast.

According to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, the low will drop to 40 on Tuesday night with some light rain moving into the area overnight. On Wednesday, temperatures will drop throughout the day, as lingering rain showers may turn to snow showers during the afternoon. The low temperature is expected to drop into the 20s for Wednesday and Thursday nights with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm back up slightly on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine returning to the High Country. Saturday and Sunday both have highs in the mid 50s, but rain is expected to be the big event for the weekend with possible heavy downpours drenching the area.

With the cold weather approaching also comes the reminder to shield your plants as best as you can from the temperatures. There will be a hard freeze on Thursday morning and a frost on Friday morning, so be sure to cover any outdoor plants or bring them inside if you can.