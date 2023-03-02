Watauga’s thrilling second-half rally falls short in 60-49 loss to Charlotte Catholic

Laurel Kiker (21) tries to drive the lane against Charlotte Catholic on Feb. 28. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — Watauga women’s basketball was defeated by Charlotte Catholic, 60-49, on Feb. 28, in the quarterfinals of the 2023 North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A Women’s Basketball Championship tournament. If there is any consolation, they “won” the second half, 39-29.

“In the fourth round of the state playoffs, you have to play all four quarters,” said Watauga head coach Laura Barry after the game. “Tonight, we didn’t do that. Credit Charlotte Catholic.”

