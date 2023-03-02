Watauga’s thrilling second-half rally falls short in 60-49 loss to Charlotte Catholic

By David Rogers
BOONE, N.C. — Watauga women’s basketball was defeated by Charlotte Catholic, 60-49, on Feb. 28, in the quarterfinals of the 2023 North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A Women’s Basketball Championship tournament. If there is any consolation, they “won” the second half, 39-29.
“In the fourth round of the state playoffs, you have to play all four quarters,” said Watauga head coach Laura Barry after the game. “Tonight, we didn’t do that. Credit Charlotte Catholic.”
