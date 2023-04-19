Watauga WSOC powers past Alexander Central, 5-0

Watauga midfielder Charlotte Cuthbert plays the ball in the first half against Alexander Central on April 18. Photo by David Rogers.

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — With goals by five different players on April 18, Watauga women’s soccer took full advantage of Alexander Central, defeating the Cougars, 5-0.

The Pioneers got goals from Georgia Parker, Kate Sears, Katie Durham, Savannah Duvall, and Maya Nelson, all with assists recorded by Nelson, Morgan Flynt, Charlotte Cuthbert, and Parker. For Duvall, it was a major milestone evening: her first career goal on the Pioneer varsity.

