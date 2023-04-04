Watauga stays unbeaten, sweeps Draughn, 3-0

Patrick Nguyen digs out a service reception on April 3 during Watauga’s 3-set sweep of Draughn in Valdese. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

VALDESE, N.C. — After sweeping Draughn on April 3, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18, a few trends are obvious in the Watauga men’s volleyball team’s first season.

First, the young Pioneers are quick learners and know how to win. After less than a month in existence and after the first three matches they are undefeated, 3-0.

Second, they tend to increase the margin of set victories with each successive set in matches.

Third, Watauga’s individual athletes are getting more skillful with each match, improving by leaps and bounds both in terms of their individual skills as well as in their team skills.

