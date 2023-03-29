Watauga County Board of Education Special Meeting Called

The Watauga County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13th at Watauga High School. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct preliminary interviews with Superintendent semi-finalists in closed session. No action will be taken.

AGENDA

April 13th, 2023, 2:00 p.m.

1. Call to Order Board Chair

2. Discussion and Adjustment of Agenda Board Chair

3. Closed Session: Superintendent Semi-Finalists Zoom Meetings Board Chair

4. Open Session: Adjournment Board Chair

