By David Rogers

LENOIR, N.C. — Watauga men’s golfer Jake Warren fired a 71 to take top medalist honors on April 18 at Cedar Rock Country Club, helping the Pioneers to a third place team finish in the Northwestern Conference tournament.

Warren finished five strokes ahead of second place individual Aiden Hollar of Alexander Central and six strokes ahead of third place Will Reynolds of Hibriten.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket