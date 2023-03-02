Step 1 in a soccer ‘path’: Appalachian FC holds tryouts

‘Squatchy’ was on hand for the Appalachian FC tryouts on Feb. 25. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — With temperatures hovering in the high 30s, it was almost cold enough for the persistent rain to be called a “wintry mix.” The three dozen athletes aspiring to gain a roster spot in the 2023 edition of Appalachian FC weren’t concerned about the weather on Feb. 25.

Coming from all over the East Coast and at least as far away as Ohio and New York, the prospects included several returning players from the 2022 season roster. That team earned a 7-1-3 record in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), the 97-team semi-professional association regarded as the fourth tier of organized soccer in the U.S. — and it is expanding, adding new teams, for the 2023 season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

