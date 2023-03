Jameson Hodges slides safely across home plate on a wild pitch by the West Wilkes pitcher, on March 7th. Photo David Rogers

By David Rogers

WILKESBORO, N.C. — An Arctic cold front may have swept across the West Wilkes Blackhawks’ baseball field on March 7, but the Watauga offense was hot, hot, hot in a 12-7, seven-inning win.

The visiting Pioneers scored in every inning except the third frame and saved the best for last, scoring four runs in the top half of the seventh inning. Watauga scored their 12 runs on 12 hits and just one Blackhawk error.

