Hunter’s Heroes 10th Annual Run to Remember Set for Sept. 9

Plan now to join Hunter’s Heroes on Saturday, Sept. 9, for a morning to remember, in more ways than one. Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

It’s a milestone that we’d rather not have to celebrate, but 10 years of remembering heroes shouldn’t be ignored, either.

Every year following the tragic death of Deputy William Mast Jr. who died in the line of duty on July 26, 2012, the High Country has come together at a walk/run to honor his memory, and sadly enough, that of other public servants who have since lost their lives through tragedies or natural causes.

At the same time, a number of other individuals and families have been assisted financially through proceeds from related events.

Thus, the 10th annual Run to Remember is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, and will add yet another name to the list of heroes for which we remember — that of Jay Kerley, a beloved friend to Watauga County who served well and is remembered by many.

The run, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Clawson-Burnley Park and the Greenway Trail in Boone, will feature three participant opportunities this year: the traditional 5K, and all new is a one-mile fun run for kids 12 and under, and an exciting 10K for those who enjoy a challenge.

Food trucks and vendors will be available, as well as bounce houses for the kids, and as always, great fellowship with those coming together to support a great cause.

Paige Mast-Blevins has worked hard to keep the memory of her late husband alive, and to make sure their son, Hunter, born just days after William’s death, will always know that his daddy was a hero.

She and a dedicated committee of volunteers who formed the nonprofit organization in Mast’s memory, have kept the mission of the event alive and well — to honor public safety officers and military personnel for their service to North Carolina and to the United States. “Our intentions are to remember and celebrate their commitment and to provide financial support to their families in times of need,” Mast-Blevins shared. “It is the goal, overall, that the event and organization inspire our community to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and to embrace the loved ones who lost a family member.”

She added, “We are honored to say that through our races, the community dinners we’ve had, and the Jeep Raffle a couple years ago, that we’ve been able to help so many wonderful heroes and families. We want to thank all of our supporters for helping us make this happen through the last 10 years and going forward into the future.”

The late Jay Kerley will be honored during the upcoming 10th annual Hunter’s Heroes Run to Remember. Photo submitted.

Who Was Jay Kerley?

The late Jay Kerley, killed in an automobile accident on October 31, 2022, had just dropped his son off at school before being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Having recently transferred to his new role as Emergency Management Coordinator at Appstate, Kerley, 43, had earlier served the entire Watauga County area through various roles for at least 18 years.

Kerley started out as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Cove Creek Fire Dept. He also served as a firefighter for the Town of Boone Fire Department and as Assistant Fire Marshal for Watauga County Emergency Management.

He was known for “always doing the right thing — and he always did things right.” He was described as a true southern gentleman who loved life, his family, which included his new wife, Amber, his son, Jase, and step-son, Elias; his parents, sister, grandparents, and so many other relatives and friends who mourned his death and still miss him terribly.

Kerley will always be remembered as an artful storyteller and for his sense of humor, but also for his humility, integrity, compassion and so much more.

Proceeds from this event will go into a scholarship fund that was set up in Kerley’s memory for Jase, and Elias.

The committee for Hunter’s Heroes Memorial Run invites everyone to join them on September 9, at 8:30am to Run to Remember Kerley and his fellow comrades.

About the Race

The 5K, 10K, Kids Fun Run race will begin at 8:30 am on September 9, 2023 at the Clawson-Burnely Park on the Greenway Trail in Boone.

This is a Family Friendly Race, so Children of all ages are welcome to run/walk as well. Strollers and dogs are permitted.

The Kids Fun Run will be a 1 mile race. (Route announced onsite.)

The 5K will go to the section on the Greenway Trail near the water treatment plant. There, you will see a water station to rehydrate.

The 10K route, a timed race, will go past the 5K turn around to the end of the paved Greenway area, turn left across the bridge, then right onto the gravelled New River Hills, run under Deputy William Mast, Jr. Bridge, past Ted Mackorell Soccer field, to the water station/turn around.

A celebration at the end of the race will include awards, and a time to honor the individuals we run to remember. The hosts ask that we all join them, “And help us as we never forget.”

The ongoing success of Huner’s Heroes relies totally on donations and year-round fundraisers to increase awareness of their mission and community outreach. Tax-deductible donations are always appreciated and may be made at the upcoming event or online at huntersheroes2013.com.

For more information, to register for the race or to volunteer, visit www.huntersheroes2013.com or email huntersheroes2013@gmail.com

For those who haven’t done so by race day, onsite registration will begin at 7 a.m.

Past Recipients, Always Remembered Hunter’s Heroes continues to remember the following honorees and their families: Deputy William Mast, Jr., Maj. Ryan Scott David, Officer Jason M. Crisp, Travis Gryder, State Trooper Benjamin Chappell, Sgt. Dillon Baldridge, Randy Collins, Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, Ronnie Duckworth, and Jay Kerley, as well as community dinner recipients; Peyton Elizabeth Townsend, Katie Watson, Jenny McCourry, Leda Winebarger, Elayne Bishop, Levi Boyter, and Aiden Amason.

