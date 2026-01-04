High Country Radio Celebrates New Office Location

The High Country Radio Staff in front of their new location. Mark Norris, Natalie Jones, Erica Lackey, Klair Lindsay, Jeff Brown, Kenneth Reece, Aidan Riley and Karen Ventrone. Photo by Ashley Poore.

Written by: Sam Garrett

Boone, NC – High Country Radio, owned by Curtis Media Group, held its ribbon cutting last Thursday, August 28. The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event. Attendees included local business owners, community partners and several elected officials including U.S. Representative Virginia Foxx, Town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle and Town Councilman Todd Carter.

Before the ribbon cutting, Chamber President and CEO David Jackson delivered remarks.

“Our partnership with High Country Radio is one of our strongest relationships,” Jackson said. “We are proud of our partnership and excited about their new location.”

Jackson then introduced High Country Radio’s General Manager Erica Lackey.

“We started the process of finding a new home months before Helene,” Lackey said. “This has been over a year in the making and we are very excited to be in our new home.”

Lackey commented on the community’s support of High Country Radio’s recent decision to focus more on local programming. She reminded the crowd of the stations’ commitment to, “make radio local again.”

High Country Radio operates four stations in the High Country:

95.3 PULSE BOONE

All the newest Top 40 hits and throwbacks

CLASSIC HITS 100.7

Classic hits of the 70s and 80s

THE HIGHWAY 102.3 and 106.1

Country music

WATA 1450 AM and 96.5 FM

Local news, talk and sports

To learn more information about High Country Radio, visit the new location at 1126 Blowing Rock Road or click on goblueridge.net.