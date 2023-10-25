Forever Young Cloggers Bring Home the Gold from State Senior Games

By Sherrie Norris

It’s been a great year for local dancers who strive to keep alive the mountain tradition of clogging. The young — and young at heart — have all made their hometown proud in various competitions, and none any more so than four women representing High Country Senior Games, at both local and state levels.

Boone’s own Melanie Hollar, Terri Miller, Beverly Shurley and Erica Slate Young, also known as Forever Young Cloggers, brought home the gold after competing at the Silver Arts Follies —A Celebration of the Creative Spirit — state finals of the NC Senior Games in late September. The event was held at the Cary Arts Center in Cary, and brought together some of the most talented seniors from across the state.

Team leader, Terri Miller shared that the dancers had qualified for the competition after taking the win in their category at the High Country Senior Games earlier this year.

“At our local level, seniors (50 and up) were offered the opportunity to perform and compete in one of several categories, either solo, as a duo, group, team, etc., including instrumental, dance, vocal, comedy, drama, line dancing and more. There was even a Tai Chi group that performed.”

And, she added, only one act could be chosen to represent the High Country and advance to the state level.

“We were honored to be chosen and to compete with other seniors from all over North Carolina,” Miller said. “Our group received a gold medal in the Small Team Dance category.

According to Keron Poteat, longtime director of High Country Senior Games, the foursome competed locally at the HCSG Grand Celebration Banquet in June. “That event is held each year in conjunction with the SilverArts celebration, which showcases not only performing arts, but also literary, heritage and visual arts. As a backdrop to our talented performers, we also had all of the art and literature on display. Medals for all of those were also awarded that evening.”

Poteat added that the Forever Young Cloggers competed against four other artists/groups to take home the “Best in Show” award.

“This recognition allowed them to perform on the big stage at the NCSG State Finals, held at the Cary Arts Center — and a magnificent stage it was full of talent and timeless beauty.”

As a co-director for the State Finals Follies, Poteat was particularly proud to have representation for the High Country in the show.

“The ladies were magnificent! They exemplified everything that embodies the senior games – joy, friendship and ability. The Forever Young Cloggers were a showstopper!”

But, Poteat adds, “ In all of their glory and talent, I must admit, though, that I need to check their IDs. There’s no way that they have achieved senior status! I guess this goes to show that being active, happy, and healthy is timeless.”

Miller said, that while she, Hollar, Shurley and SlateYoung have been clogging for “a while,” their performance at the senior games was their first together as a team.

“We had a wonderful experience at the state games and hope to have the opportunity to return,” she added. “We are thankful to Keron Poteat, HCSG staff, and Elise Sigmon, who choreographed our dance — Another One Bites the Dust.”

The Forever Young dancers encourage anyone age 50 and above to take advantage of the many different events in the High Country Senior Games, held each spring in Watauga County.

“Although most people are aware of the many sporting events, there are also events for heritage/visual and literary arts, as well as performers.”

Dan Greenfield of Boone, at 91, also competed in State Finals, and according to Poteat, “did phenomenal in track events.”

For more information about High Country Senior Games, contact

Keron Poteat at The Watauga County Rec Center, 231 Complex Drive, Boone; phone 828.264.9511.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

