Watauga guard Kate Sears sees and seizes opportunity to attack the basket on Feb. 23, vs. NW Guilford in Round 2 of the 4A state playoffs. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — Switched gears, same result.

Compared to a chaotic first round win that saw Watauga score a season-high 83 points against Chambers on Feb. 21, the Feb. 23 Round 2 matchup against Northwest Guilford slowed to a snail’s pace. Nonetheless, the Pioneers prevailed decisively, 58-37, to advance to Round 3 in the 4A North Carolina State Championship Basketball Tournament.

