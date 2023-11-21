Are you a teacher in Watauga County? As a sign of our appreciation for everything you do, Auntie Anne’s and Jamba Boone will be starting our new promotion, $2 for Teachers! December 4-9, all Watauga County K-12 teachers qualify to get any pretzel for $2. Throughout the duration of this promotion, we will be opening up the opportunity for schools to have spirit nights at our Boone location. During spirit nights, all kids smoothies will be 50% off, and 10% of sales will be donated back to the school.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

