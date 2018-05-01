Youth Football Champions Camp Coming to Appalachian State University on May 26

Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 11:48 am

By Nathan Ham

Former Appalachian State University quarterback Logan Hallock is bringing his Champions Camps back to his alma mater on Saturday, May 26.

Hallock and his wife, Joanna, formed 1Champion, a sports-based Christian ministry, as part of the Uplands Reach Conference Center. The Champions Camp is one of the many things the ministry does to try and reach out to the youth in the communities around the High Country.

Earlier this spring, Hallock held a Champions Camp at NC State University.

The camp is designed for boys in third grade through eighth grade and will take place at the Sofield Family Indoor Practice Facility.

Campers will get to build and improve their football skills with some of the top players that Appalachian State University has to offer, including CB Clifton Duck, RB Jalin Moore, WR Thomas Hennigan, WR Darrynton Evans, LB Jordan Fehr, QB Zac Thomas, QB Zeb Speir, TE Collin Reed, WR Brad Absher, OT Victor Johnson, C Noah Hannon, DT MyQuon Stout, LB Noel Cook and S Josh Thomas.

The future football stars will work on individual, position-specific offensive and defensive drills with these current Mountaineer football players teaching and coaching along the way.

Campers will also get to compete in some fun competitions during their full day on campus, including bubble ball, archery tag, football tournaments and dodge ball tournaments.

Campers in attendance will get to hear some words of wisdom from three-time FCS National Champion and current tight ends coach Nic Cardwell.

As part of the $100 camp registration fee, all campers will receive a t-shirt, lunch, dinner, camp instruction, photo opportunities and more.

More information about the camp and steps to register for the camp can be found here.

For more information on 1Champion, visit the ministry’s website at www.1champion.org.

