What to Expect on Game Day Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium; Beer Sale Locations and Prices

Published Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:27 pm

By Nathan Ham

The 2019 college football season officially gets underway in Boone tomorrow with quite a few changes from what fans are used to from previous seasons of football in the High Country.

The biggest change that has been the most widely discussed is the decision to sell beer inside of Kidd Brewer Stadium. Beer sales will begin two hours prior to kickoff and will end at the completion of the third quarter.

There will be six different locations inside the stadium to purchase beer with three of those on the East Concourse, Two on the West Concourse and one in the South End Zone behind the video board. Two of these locations will be selling local craft beers, including the Yosef Golden Ale and Mystic Dragon Cider made by Appalachian Mountain Brewery and the East Boone Pils, Tropicpale Ale, and Nuclear Seahorse Pale Ale made by Booneshine Brewing Company. Other alcoholic beverages will include Coors and Miller beers and White Claw seltzers. Domestic beers will be $7 and the local craft beers will be $9.

One beer can be purchased at a time with a valid identification proving that you are at least 21 years of age. There will be law enforcement officers inside the stadium to monitor the concourse and seating areas to prohibit underage drinking and beverage pass-offs.

Another big change fans are faced with this season is the construction going on around the stadium. With this factor added in, fans are encouraged to arrive earlier than in previous years to get to their seats before kickoff. Fans coming to the stadium by walking up Stadium Drive are encouraged to use the East Gate entrance, including fans who have tickets on the West side, they can enter there and circle around the end zone where the video board is located.

According to the university, there will be a smaller entry at the West Gate that will include lines for students, West Side ticket holders, club/suite ticket holders and player/guest will call tickets. However, lines may be longer considering the area is not as large as it used to be.

Campus parking lots for the game will open at 9 a.m. The Mountaineer Walk will be held approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes for kickoff and stadium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff.

