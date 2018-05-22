Watauga Volleyball Standout Taylor Walker Signs with Johnson & Wales University

Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 11:53 am

By Nathan Ham

Watauga High School senior Taylor Walker made her college choice official on Friday afternoon, signing to play volleyball at Johnson & Wales Univeristy in Charlotte.

Walker played a key role in Watauga’s success this season. The Pioneers finished the year with a 22-3 overall record and a perfect 14-0 record in the Northwest 3A/4A Conference. Watauga reached the third round of the 3A state playoffs before falling to Cox Mill, 3-1.

Walker, a two-year varsity player, finished her senior year with 49 kills, 13 blocked shots and 23 digs. As a junior, she added 21 kills, 22 blocked shots and three serving aces.

“Taylor is the total package of players I’m looking to recruit,” said Johnson & Wales University head coach Callie Phillips.

Walkers excellence on the court and in the community made it an easy choice for the JWU staff to want her as part of the volleyball program.

“She is a dedicated student who is passionate about a major we offer at JWU, a supportive and enthusiastic teammate who will contribute to the team any way she can, and a great volleyball player who can play multiple positions on the front line,” Phillips said. “I’m so excited to have her in our strong 2018 recruiting class and can’t wait to work with her and the team in August.”

JWU finished the 2017 season with an 18-15 overall record and reached the quarterfinals of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Volleyball National Championship before falling by a 3-2 score to the University of Maine – Fort Kent.

