Watauga High School Senior Hayes Henderson Makes it Official, Signing with Guilford College

Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 10:00 am

By Nathan Ham

Watauga High School senior Hayes Henderson is planning on spending the next four years of his life playing baseball at Guilford College.

Henderson made the signing official on Monday afternoon at Watauga High School.

The baseball standout made his verbal commitment to Guilford earlier in the year.

Henderson played more of a utility role for the Pioneers this season, spending time at second base, third base and first base.

According to Guilford College head coach Nick Black, he sees Henderson slotting in at shortstop in his upcoming freshman season.

“Hayes is a terrific young man. We are extremely excited to have him coming to Guilford,” said Coach Black.

Henderson played for three different coaches at Watauga High School, finishing up his senior season playing for first-year head coach Seth Freeman. The Pioneers went 5-15 overall and 4-10 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference this season. Individually, Henderson hit .241with one double and seven RBI’s in the team’s 20 games.

For Coach Black, Henderson offers just as much off the field as he does on the field, an important part to any incoming college recruit.

“His commitment to academic excellence, extremely high character and ability to play the game of baseball at a high level will be a great benefit to our baseball program,” Black said.

The Guilford Quakers are currently 20-18 on the season with an 8-12 record in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The team will begin postseason play in the first round of the ODAC Championship Tournament on the road at Virginia Wesleyan (25-12, 15-5).

