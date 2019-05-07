Watauga High School Names Laura Berry Head Men’s Basketball Coach; Will Remain Women’s Head Coach

Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 5:00 pm

The Watauga County Board of Education approved the appointment of Laura Barry as Watauga High School’s next Head Men’s Basketball Coach during its monthly meeting May 6.

Barry will take on the position in addition to her current role as Watauga High School’s Women’s Basketball Coach. Barry formerly served as a classroom teacher at WHS before leaving the classroom to focus on coaching full time.

Barry started her tenure at Watauga High School in May 2016 and has led the Pioneers over the past three seasons. Her team finished last season with a 22-5 record overall, dropping just one game on the season in conference play.

Before coming on board at Watauga High School, Barry served two years at East Tennessee State University as an assistant basketball coach in addition to other coaching roles at Allegheny College and St. John’s University.

An exceptional athlete herself, Barry attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a basketball scholarship, taking home two ACC Championships and a run of appearances in the NCAA Women’s Final Four during her time with the team.

WHS Principal Chris Blanton said he was excited for Barry to expand her role in the school’s basketball program.

“We are looking forward to Coach Barry taking on her new position,” Blanton said. “She is an extremely dedicated and highly qualified coach who has proven her expertise and ability at the high school and collegiate levels. I am excited about the future of the program under her leadership. We couldn’t be happier for her to take on this new role.”

